Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga visits families affected by Lusikisiki mass shooting, 3 Oct

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, will visit the families affected by the tragic mass shooting in Lusikisiki on Thursday, 3 October 2024. This visit follows the Minister’s strong condemnation of the heinous acts of violence, which claimed the lives of 18 family members, 15 of whom were women. Minister Chikunga continues to call for the swift apprehension of the perpetrators and urges the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

The Minister’s visit will include engagements with the affected families, traditional leaders, and local law enforcement to ensure that comprehensive support, including psycho-social services, is provided to the bereaved families.

Details of the Visit

Date: Thursday, 3 October 2024

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape

For further information or media inquiries, please contact:

Media Enquiries:

Director Communications

Cassius Selala

Cell: 060 534 0672