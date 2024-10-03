PHILIPPINES, October 3 - Press Release

October 3, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON SENATE BILL NO. 2368, PROPOSED EXPANSION OF COVERAGE OF LAW VS ESPIONAGE Immediately after the opening of the Second Regular Session of the current 19th Congress, I have already filed Senate Bill No. 2368 which seeks to amend our antiquated espionage laws under the Commonwealth Act No. 616 signed in 1941, and the Revised Penal Code which took effect in 1932. I proposed this legislation long before the Senate began investigating the issues surrounding dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo. The expansion of the coverage of espionage includes new provisions addressing cyber espionage. This legislation is a response to evolving threats and technological advancements that could compromise the country's security. Espionage, under our existing laws, is punishable by 10 to 30 years in prison and a fine of P2,000 to P30,000. The Revised Penal Code (RPC) sets the penalty for espionage at six months and one day to six years in prison. My proposed measure recommends the implementation of stiffer penalties, including life imprisonment and fines amounting to at least P1 million, to bolster the safeguarding of government information and effectively address advancements in technology, encompassing electronic documents and cybersecurity. The Committee on National Defense and Security, which I chair, has been actively engaged in deliberating on this measure. A hearing was held on May 22, 2024, and subsequent to this, a technical working group was created to refine the bill. I stand in solidarity with our Defense chief in pushing for reforms to our espionage laws, which were instituted almost a century ago. Given the significant changes in national defense and security over the years, it is important to review and update these policies to ensure they are relevant to the current landscape. Any input from the Defense Department will be welcomed to help fine-tune the measure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.