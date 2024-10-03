Second Phase of Community Benefit Sharing Project Launches for Tina Catchment Communities

3 October 2024, Honiara, Solomon Islands – The Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification (MMERE) have

launched phase 2 of the Community Benefit Sharing Project (CBSP), a critical initiative supporting the Tina River

Hydropower Development Project. The launch event took place at the Mendana Hotel in Honiara on Monday 30th, with the Permanent Secretary for Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification Dr Christopher Vehe and Ingo Wiederhofer,

Practice Manager for East Asia and Pacific Social Sustainability and Inclusion from the World Bank leading the program.

Over 50 people attended with representatives from the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification, Ministry of Finance and Treasury, Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination, the World Bank, Solomon Power, Tina Hydro Limited, Guadalcanal Provincial Government, the Australian Government, Asian Development Bank, and the Project Office. Participants spoke directly with project representatives and community members, gaining valuable insights into how the Community Benefits Sharing Fund will operate and support initiatives that will contribute to the overall development of impacted communities.

With financing from the World Bank, the second phase of the Community Benefit Sharing Project is being implemented by the Solomon Islands Government to support the Tina River Hydropower Development Project by ensuring there is an effective and sustainable way to distribute revenue from the operation of the hydropower facility directly into communities in and around the Tina River project site. The project will deliver improved roads, water supply, and electricity connections, and other priority investments identified by the local communities. CBSP Phase 2 will support a unique approach to benefit sharing through the CBS Fund. This fund will provide collective, non-cash benefits to core landowners and the broader host communities, enabling them to apply for grants that support priority projects most important to their communities. While the project already has benefit schemes in place for people most affected by the project, such as the Tina Core Land Company, the CBS Fund recognises that large-scale infrastructure projects may have far reaching impacts and will provide support for community development in the project catchment area.

Permanent Secretary MMERE, Dr Christopher Vehe said the launch of phase 2, and particularly the Community Benefit

Sharing Fund, marks a significant step forward in promoting long term, sustainable development for communities in Solomon Islands.

“CBPS phase 2 embodies our commitment to fostering a community-led approach, ensuring local voices are heard and

that the benefits of the Tina River Hydropower Project reach those who need them most,” said Dr Vehe. “We are

pleased so many of our partners and colleagues from SIG have been able to join us today to learn more about how this

initiative will help transform our communities and promote generational development.”

Planning has already begun on the training and development modules as well as scope work forthe rural electrification

program and community water systems. Phase 2 will continue implementation through a dedicated Project

Management Unit in MMERE until 2028.