Dragon’s Lair Gym partnering with Las Vegas Strip Casino for Olympia Week

Dragon's Lair Olympia Week Flyer

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dragon’s Lair Gym, owned by 7x Mr. Olympia 212 Flex Lewis and affectionately known as the “Home of Champions,” is excited to announce a collaboration with Resorts World Las Vegas (RWLV) for an exclusive fitness experience during the iconic Mr. Olympia event. This first-ever outdoor pop-up gym will bring bodybuilding and fitness to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, offering athletes, enthusiasts, and fans an unprecedented opportunity to train alongside their favorite icons and champions during the Olympia Week action.Dragon’s Lair Outdoor Pop-Up Gym at RWLVWhen: October 10-12, 2024Hours:October 10th & 11th: 7:00 AM - 7:00 PMOctober 12th: 7:00 AM - 4:00 PMWhere: Outside Zouk Nightclub at RWLVFeaturing premier equipment from Arsenal Strength, Max Pump, and American Barbell, the outdoor pop-up gym invites visitors and attendees to experience a workout in a unique and motivating setting. For any attendees looking to prep for competition or simply looking for a training session, the Dragon’s Lair is providing this opportunity with their outdoor gym. Passes available on-site (Must be 18 years of age and older to use).This pop-up gym offers a one-of-a-kind chance to break a sweat right on the Strip, capturing the excitement of Mr. Olympia while providing an unmatched training environment.Extended Hours at Dragon’s Lair Main LocationThe Dragon’s Lair Gym main Las Vegas location will extend its hours from October 7-12 to welcome fitness fans flocking to the city for Olympia Week. The Dragon's Lair has also partnered with UBER and arranged for special discounted rides to the gym.Extended Hours:Monday-Friday: 4:00 AM - MidnightSaturday: 5:00 AM - 10:00 PMTrain like a champion at the iconic Dragon’s Lair Gym, where fitness excellence meets a thriving community of athletes and enthusiasts.Dragon’s Lair Takeover Events? The events don’t end with the pop-up. The Dragon’s Lair Gym has curated several must-attend events at Resorts World Las Vegas throughout Olympia Week:Dragon’s Lair Takeover at RedTail LoungeDate: Thursday, October 10thTime: Doors open at 4:30 PM, event begins at 5:00 PMWhere: RedTail Lounge, RWLVEntry: FreeAlong with a major announcement and unveiling by Arsenal Strength, attendees will enjoy meet-and-greets, giveaways, live entertainment, and appearances by some of the biggest names in the fitness world. In addition, guests will experience a LIVE broadcast and recording of the popular Straight Outta the Lair podcast with the Welsh Dragon himself, Flex Lewis, and popular co-host J-Roc. This high-energy evening is a can't-miss celebration of fitness and fun!Dragon’s Lair Takeover at AYU Dayclub Pool PartyDate: Saturday, October 12thTime: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PMWhere: AYU Dayclub, RWLVHighlight: International DJ sensation James Hype will perform at 3:00 PM, joined by 7x Mr. Olympia, Flex Lewis.Cool off and celebrate Olympia weekend in style at this exciting pool party.Olympia Finals Watch Party at Zouk NightclubDate: Saturday, October 12thTime: 6:30 PMWhere: Zouk Nightclub, RWLVCheer on your favorite athletes as the Mr. Olympia competition culminates in an epic Finals Watch Party. Join Flex and the DLG crew for the perfect close to to the Mr. Olympia weekend. Whether you’re here to train, party, or witness the crowning of the next Mr. Olympia, Dragon’s Lair Gym is proud to present a series of events that celebrate fitness excellence and the energy of Olympia Week.For more information and updates on all events, visit our website or follow us on social media @DragonsLairGym.About Dragon’s Lair GymFounded by 7x Mr. Olympia champion Flex Lewis, Dragon’s Lair Gym is a world-class fitness destination, known for its elite training facilities and community of champions. Based in Las Vegas, Dragon’s Lair Gym is home to top bodybuilding talent and fitness enthusiasts from around the globe. Join them during one of the largest weeks in the bodybuilding world!

