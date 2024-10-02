Submit Release
Visit by Special Envoy of the Prime Minister and Senior Minister of States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann, to Qatar, 3 October 2024

Senior Minister of State (SMS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann, will visit Doha, Qatar to participate in the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit, in her capacity as the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister. The Summit, which will take place on 3 October 2024, will be hosted by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar. The ACD was established in 2002 to foster dialogue and cooperation in Asia.

 

  SMS Sim will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

 

.    .    .    .    .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

2 OCTOBER 2024

