TDEC Issues Temporary Water Contact Advisories for East Tennessee Areas Affected by Extreme Flooding

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is issuing a temporary water contact advisory telling the public to avoid all contact with waterbodies affected by the extreme flooding in East Tennessee.

This applies to all surface waters in the Nolichucky, French Broad, Pigeon, Doe, and Watauga River watersheds as well as any other waters affected by the flooding.

In the aftermath of unprecedented flooding caused by Hurricane Helene, several wastewater treatment plants have been compromised and are temporarily unable to completely treat effluent before it enters receiving waters. In addition, sewer line crossings may have been severed or damaged allowing raw sewage to enter streams, and individual septic systems may be compromised across the region.

This advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution and not based on specific water quality data. TDEC plans to resume water quality monitoring in these watersheds as areas become safely accessible and conditions have improved.

In general, floodwaters should be assumed to potentially carry bacteria and should be avoided when possible. If you do come into contact with floodwaters, wash as soon as possible with clean water and soap.

“The health of our citizens is top priority at TDEC, and we urge everyone in these areas to follow this advisory,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers.

TDEC is maintaining communications with local facilities and providing technical assistance to help resolve issues as quickly as possible. TDEC will continually assess the situation and lift the advisory when appropriate.