NHS kicks off COVID and flu jabs to protect against ‘tripledemic’

The rollout of COVID and flu vaccines for older adults, care home residents and those with long term health conditions kicks off today (Thursday 3 October) as the NHS drive to protect against a ‘tripledemic’ of viruses this winter continues.

Those eligible have been able to book appointments since Monday 23 September and with hundreds of thousands of slots still available, anyone eligible can book in via the NHS website, the NHS App, or by calling 119 for free. The flu vaccine can also be booked by searching online for a local pharmacy and there are walk in sites available to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The NHS has already invited over 11 million people to come forward and GP practices and other local NHS services will also be contacting people to offer both vaccines, but those that are eligible do not have to wait to receive an invitation to be able to book.

A pharmacy team in Wolverhampton is offering vaccinations from a mobile unit in a Sainsbury’s car park, while 23 care homes across NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria are rolling out vaccinations delivered by their own staff following a successful pilot last year. Sandal Rugby Club in Wakefield will be helping the local community ‘try and tackle’ the spread of viruses by playing host to a fully booked COVID-19 pop-up clinic.

Flu vaccinations for children and pregnant women started on 1 September, to help stop the virus spreading as schools returned.

In London, teams from Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare NHS Trust are visiting schools across Bexleyheath, while in South East Hampshire 2- to 3-year-olds are getting the flu nasal spray in ‘Bluey’ themed children’s vaccine clinics.

Flu season usually peaks in December and January so starting adult vaccinations from October ensures those most at risk are protected during the colder months when people gather indoors, and viruses spread.

Earlier this week, new figures from UKHSA showed that over the past two winters there have been at least 18,000 deaths associated with flu and over 19,500 deaths associated with COVID-19.

The Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) jab is also available to those aged 75 to 79 and to pregnant women from 28 weeks to protect their child, with evidence showing it could prevent thousands of A&E attendances, hospital admissions, and serious cases this winter alone.

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccinations and screening, said: “With new figures showing thousands of deaths associated with COVID and flu in recent years, it is clear that the threat of winter viruses is all too real, and it is vital that anyone eligible takes up the offer to get vaccinated.

“There are many slots still available with GP practices, pharmacies and other NHS teams offering quick and easy appointments, so if you have not booked yet then please do using the NHS website, NHS App, or by calling 119 – it could keep you out of hospital this winter.

“With the risk of a ‘tripledemic’ of winter viruses – COVID, flu and RSV – if you are pregnant or aged 75 to 79, it is also so important that you join those who have protected themselves against RSV in the last month to boost your or your child’s protection against a very nasty illness.”

Julie Yates, UKHSA’s Deputy Director of Immunisation Programmes: “Every year we’re seeing many of those at greater risk of getting seriously ill from winter viruses not getting their vaccines, with many thousands ending up in hospital and far too many tragically dying.

“Some of these ‘missing million’ may not realise they are more vulnerable, but if you are invited for a flu, RSV or COVID-19 jab then it is because you are at greater risk.

“Those with certain long term health conditions, pregnant women, young infants and older people will be among those eligible for some or all of these life saving vaccines.

“So if invited don’t delay – get the vaccines. And if you’re unsure if you’re eligible or have any concerns please do speak with your GP surgery or local pharmacist.”

Minister for Public Health and Prevention, Andrew Gwynne said: “COIVD and flu can be deadly, especially for the most vulnerable.

“Our winter vaccination programmes, including the new RSV rollout, will provide vital protection to people who need it most – saving lives, reducing hospitalisations and easing pressure on the NHS.

“I urge all those eligible to get their vaccinations as soon as possible.” In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, those eligible for a flu vaccine this year include:

From 1 September:

pregnant women

all children aged 2 or 3 years on 31 August 2024

primary school aged children (from Reception to Year 6)

secondary school aged children (from Year 7 to Year 11)

all children in clinical risk groups aged from 6 months to less than 18 years

From 3 October:

those aged 65 years and over

those aged 18 years to under 65 years in clinical risk groups (as defined by the Green Book)

those in long-stay residential care homes

carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those that are employed by Those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or Personal Health budgets, such as Personal Assistants

Those eligible for an autumn COVID booster are: