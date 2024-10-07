The CFA International Cat Show and Expo to Unite Cat Lovers in Cleveland

The CFA International Cat Show and Expo in Cleveland, Ohio on October 12-13, 2024 A group of dedicated cat enthusiasts from the West Coast gather at the prestigious CFA International Cat Show and Expo in Cleveland. Each person beams with joy, proudly cradling a Persian Cat, renowned for its luxurious fur and gentle demeanor. Aarons Animals and Prince Michael perform on the Pet Piano and hold Meet & Greets at the 2024 International Cat Show and Expo on October 12-13, 2024 KooKoo perform at 2:00 PM at the 2024 International Cat Show and Expo on October 12-13, 2024 IAmMoshow holds Meet & Greets and performs on both Saturday and Sunday at the CFA International Cat Show and Expo

Over 15,000 cat lovers from around the world make their way to Cleveland, Ohio to celebrate feline fun and connect at The CFA International Cat Show and Expo!

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA) presents their grand celebration of cats on October 12-13, 2024 at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The CFA International Cat Show and Expo is the only event of its scale in the United States and is not just another cat show or cat convention. The event celebrates all cats, whether rescue or pedigreed, and brings together the diverse facets of the cat-loving community.Sponsors of the CFA International Cat Show and Expo include Catit, Litter Genie, Tiki Cat, Royal Canin, Neogen, Nulo, Buddi, Fera Pets, Felix Cat Insurance, and Kedi Labs.One Weekend, One Venue, Three Meow-nificent ExperiencesAlthough the I-X Center appears to boast one single cat event during the weekend of October 12-13, it's truly a blend of three experiences. The CFA International Cat Show and Expo might sound like a typical cat show or a convention bursting with pedigreed cat competition and popular cat culture, but it's so much more. It draws in cat lovers from all walks of life and can be distinctly divided into three experiences, the CFA International Cat Show, the Cat Expo, and The Acatemy.At the heart of the celebration is the prestigious CFA International Cat Show, a beacon for the cat fancy community. This is where the most elegant pedigreed and non-pedigreed cats showcase their beauty and grace in a competition like no other. With famous, fancy, and athletic cats participating, the show offers visitors an unparalleled opportunity to admire majestic felines up close. Attendees can meet unique pedigreed breeds, whose lineage and preservation are carefully tracked by dedicated breeders.Adding to the excitement is the vibrant Cat Expo, where the atmosphere is charged with interactivity and fun. One of the Expo's highlights is the Catastrophic Creations Cathaus, sponsored by Felix Pet Insurance. This area invites visitors to engage with cats in an innovative setting featuring cat wall furniture created by Catastrophic Creations that turns feline agility into an art form. Whether you're watching cats navigate this unique playground or participating in contests like Cat-aoake—where contestants meow to music—the Expo offers something for everyone. For those who enjoy entertainment, the Expo boasts a special performance by KooKoo, who are known for their energetic and comedic dance routines, promising a show that's suitable for kids and adults alike. The Expo is also a gathering of internet-famous felines and influencers such as IAmMoshow, Nathan the Cat Lady, Aaron Benitez of Aarons Animals and more.The Acatemy rounds out the weekend with its focus on education and empowerment, specifically tailored for rescuers. This conference that takes place on the concourse level of the I-X Center, is crafted by rescuers for rescuers, and spans two full days of sessions and workshops designed to provide invaluable knowledge and skills. The Acatemy features sessions like Kitten College, which offers insights into kitten care and rescue strategies. Other sessions explore essential programs for feline welfare, such as Spay-Neuter-Return and community cat management, equipping attendees with tools to enhance their rescue efforts. These educational opportunities are pivotal for those dedicated to the cause of animal welfare and provide a platform for networking and community building. Learn more about the Acatemy at www.theacatemy.org In essence, the I-X Center's weekend of cat-centric events is more than just an exhibition; it's a celebration of the feline-human bond and a gathering that unites communities through a shared passion for cats. From the distinguished CFA International Cat Show to the interactive Expo and the transformative Acatemy, the weekend offers a comprehensive experience that caters to all facets of cat appreciation and advocacy. This assemblage of events is not just about the cats; it's about bringing people together, fostering friendships, and supporting feline welfare initiatives.Bridging the Gap Between Pedigreed and Rescued Cat WorldsSince its debut in Cleveland, just three shows ago, the CFA International Cat Show and Expo has quickly grown into a sensational two-day annual event, captivating the hearts of over 40,000 attendees with its unique charm. This premier feline gathering is a beacon of inclusivity and unity, bridging the gap between pedigree and rescue cat communities in a way that's truly magical. It's a harmonious celebration where every cat, regardless of lineage, is cherished, and where the bonds of a shared love for our feline friends strengthen. It’s more than a show or an expo; it's a movement that celebrates the profound connection between humans and cats, fostering a community united by love.Cat Show and Expo: A “Must-Visit” Destination for Cat LoversAn essential destination for anyone intrigued by cats, the event offers a distinctive lineup of activities to explore, outlined below. Discover some of what’s planned.• Meet stunning pedigreed breeds from around the globe. This is your chance to see some of the most stunning and unique breeds up close. From the majestic Maine Coon, to the agile and curly-coated Cornish Rex, get ready to be enchanted by the beauty and diversity of these incredible felines.• Witness thrilling fancy feline competitions. Experience the excitement of feline competitions, where both pedigreed and non-pedigreed cats vie for the prestigious title of Best in Show and Best in Agility. Expert judges meticulously evaluate each cat's conformation and condition.• Enjoy delightful entertainment, contests, and even a wedding on the Catit Meow MainStage. Enjoy entertainment acts such as the lively Kookoo band and their catchy “Cat Party” tune, the charismatic IAmMoshow the Cat Rapper, and the hilarious comedian Drennon Davis. Join in a cat-aoake contest where songs are meowed to, instead of sang to, and bare witness a heartwarming wedding of two Sphynx cats, Nudacris and Farrah, a love story years in the making.• Attend educational seminars on the Cat Talk Stage sponsored by Fera Pets. Attend educational sessions covering cat health, behavior, and welfare. Whether you're a veteran cat owner or a newcomer, there's valuable knowledge for everyone.• Shop ‘til you drop in the Meow Mall. Explore a wide array of cat products and services. From stylish accessories for you and or cat to the latest in cat care technology, there are over 100 cat-themed vendors to explore. It’s a shopping paradise for cat lovers.• Learn about and support feline welfare initiatives. Meet with organizations that have the wellbeing of our beloved cats in mind such as the Pet Advocacy Network, The United Spay Alliance, Community Cats Podcast, Give Them Ten, Mission Meow, The Blind Cat Sanctuary, and the Returns on Well Being Institute who advocate for cats being family.• Adopt a kitten or cat in need from the Adoption Village sponsored by Dr. Gary’s Best Breed Pet Food. Engage one-on-one with adorable cats and kittens from AlleyCats & Aristocats, Cleveland Animal Protection League, Euclid Beach Pet Project, Medina SPCA, and Viva Los Gatos, the five Northeast Ohio rescue organizations onsite, and potentially welcome a new companion into your life.• Meet the Stars of the Cat-ternet in the Paw-Parazzi Pavilion sponsored by Royal Canin. Meet, greet, engage and interact with some of the world’s most famous feline stars, including:o Aarons Animals: Known for the wildly popular YouTube series, Aaron's Animals, his channel brings to life the hilarious antics of Prince Michael, a charismatic cat with a knack for getting into comical situations. With millions of followers, Aaron’s Animals is beloved for its creative storytelling and feline charm. At the event, fans will have the chance to see Prince Michael tickle the ivories on the Pet Piano and maybe even get to take a selfie with him.o Drennon Davis: A comedian with a unique blend of music, animation, and puppetry, Drennon Davis has carved out his own niche in the world of cat comedy. Known for his playful take on everything feline, Drennon will be mixing humor with heart, sharing stories of his feline friends that will leave you in stitches.o IAmMoshow the Cat Rapper: The world’s first cat rapper, IAmMoshow is famous for his infectious energy and catchy tunes that celebrate all things cat. Known for his passion for promoting pet adoption and cat welfare, IAmMoshow’s live performances are an uplifting experience that unites music and love for felines.o Lambo Licia the Cat Bender: Lambo Licia is not just a cat influencer; she’s a sensation on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Known for her humor, dance, and feline-focused content, Lambo Licia, who lives in Cleveland, will bring her charismatic energy to the event, showcasing her unique cat-centric entertainment style.o Nathan the Cat Lady: A true advocate for cat welfare, Nathan Kehn—better known as Nathan the Cat Lady—shares his life and love for cats with humor and warmth. His journey as a passionate cat lover has inspired countless fans. Nathan brings a mix of fun and awareness to his appearances, making for an enriching experience.o Sterling TrapKing Davis: As a champion for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs, Sterling “TrapKing” Davis combines his love for cats with advocacy for humane cat population control. His work in the community is both inspiring and educational, and his presence at the event promises to enlighten and entertain.o Chupie Doesn’t Give a Meow: Chupie is the embodiment of feline independence and sass. With a personality that’s larger than life, this Lykoi cat is a Instagram fan favorite for his no-nonsense attitude and playful indifference.For more information about the event, tickets, and a full schedule, please visit CFATCATEXPO.COMAbout The Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA)Founded in 1906, The Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA) is the world’s largest registry of pedigreed cats and the governing body of the sport of showing cats. The CFA is dedicated to preserving the unique attributes of each breed and promoting the welfare of all cats. For more information, visit CFA.ORG ###This press release aims to convey the excitement and community spirit of the CFA International Cat Show and Expo while highlighting its unique approach to uniting different aspects of the cat-loving world.

