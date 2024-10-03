PHILIPPINES, October 3 - Press Release

October 1, 2024 'Tulungang matuto, makapagtrabaho, at umasenso' — Bong Go supports graduates of Technical Vocational Program in Danao City, Cebu Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended his congratulations to the latest graduates from the Contact Center Services National Certificate (NC II) program by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in partnership with the Call Centers Academy in Danao City, Cebu on Monday, September 30. Held at the Kadasig Gym CTU Danao Campus, a total of 200 scholars supported by Senator Go were provided with grocery packs, snacks, shirts and basketballs and volleyballs by Go's Malasakit Team in coordination with Mayor Thomas Durano and Vice Mayor Ramon Durano III. In a message, Senator Go emphasized the vital role of such training programs in bringing livelihood opportunities to local communities. "This program is not just about providing education; it's about creating pathways to prosperity for our people," remarked Senator Go. Senator Go also commended the TESDA and the Call Centers Academy for their commitment to the program. Their collaboration has been a key to successfully implementing the training sessions, making it possible for countless individuals to secure employment in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector. "The partnership between TESDA and Call Centers Academy exemplifies the kind of synergy we need to foster to uplift the lives of our citizens," Senator Go added. He encouraged the graduates to take full advantage of the opportunities that their new skills would bring and to continue striving for excellence in their chosen careers. The Contact Center Services NC II program is part of the government's broader initiative to support the BPO industry, which is recognized as a major contributor to the country's economic growth. His advocacy extends beyond support for current TESDA students; Go is also the principal author of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2115, which aims to institutionalize Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents. The bill focuses on equipping these individuals with competitive skills to improve their employment and entrepreneurial prospects. Go emphasized the transformative power of TESDA programs, stating, "TESDA is instrumental in honing the skills of our fellow Filipinos, providing them with the tools they need to seize livelihood opportunities." He added, "It is through programs like these that we can uplift our communities and drive economic progress." As part of his efforts to look over Filipinos' well-being, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, mentioned that there are seven Malaskit Centers in the province that they may visit if they have medical assistance concerns. In the province, Malasakit Centers are located at Cebu Provincial Hospital in Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, St. Anthony Mother & Child Hospital, Cebu City Medical Center, Eversley Childs Sanitarium Hospital in Mandaue City, Talisay District Hospital in, Lapu-Lapu District Hospital in Lapu-Lapu City, and Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City. The Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under the Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored. Since its inception, the program has established 166 Malasakit Centers and helped around 12 million Filipinos nationwide. "Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga nangangailangan nito. Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," Go concluded.

