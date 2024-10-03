PHILIPPINES, October 3 - Press Release

October 2, 2024 Bong Go calls for greater awareness and protection of indigenous communities in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples' Month Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, member of the Senate Committee on Cultural Communities, joined the nation in celebrating October as National Indigenous Peoples' Month, underscoring the importance of raising awareness and supporting the rights and welfare of the country's Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs) or Indigenous Peoples (IPs). The observance, which is celebrated annually in October, aims to foster national consciousness about the heritage and contributions of indigenous groups in the Philippines. "This month, we celebrate National Indigenous Peoples' Month. This is an opportunity for all Filipinos to become aware of our Indigenous Cultural Communities. It is also a chance to amplify their voices and ensure the protection and rights that they deserve," Go said. The senator emphasized the need to safeguard the culture, arts, and traditions of the IPs, recognizing their invaluable contribution to the nation's rich culture. "Isa ang mga IPs sa mga sektor na prayoridad na mahatiran ng serbisyo at pagmamalasakit," Go stated, reiterating his commitment to bringing essential services to these communities. He also highlighted the need to protect their culture and traditions, which he believes are integral parts of the country's identity. Go has repeatedly expressed his resolve to promote the socio-economic well-being of these communities, ensuring that they are not left behind in the country's progress. The senator concluded by encouraging Filipinos to participate in the celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Month by taking time to learn about and appreciate the diverse cultures and traditions of indigenous communities. "It is crucial that we raise awareness and promote respect for the rights of our Indigenous Peoples. We owe it to them to ensure that their culture and traditions are preserved and protected," he ended. Go has been advocating for and safeguarding the rights of indigenous peoples. He pointed out that in 2021, under former President Rodrigo Duterte's leadership, Executive Order No. 139 was issued, providing death and burial benefits to Barangay Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representatives. According to Go, this move marked a significant step in acknowledging their vital role in community governance and involvement in decision-making processes. Additionally, Go cited the time when Duterte served as vice mayor of Davao City in 2012. During this period, the local government enacted the Anti-Discrimination Code. This code was designed to protect the rights of all citizens, including those of indigenous peoples, ensuring they are treated with the utmost dignity and respect. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," Go concluded, emphasizing his lifelong commitment to public service and community welfare.

