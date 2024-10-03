Lapid: Macho bloc, naghain na ng COC para sa 2025 senatorial elections

PHILIPPINES, October 3 - Press Release

October 3, 2024 MACHO BLOC, NAGHAIN NA NG COC PARA SA 2025 SENATORIAL ELECTIONS NAGHAIN na ng Certificate of Candidacy(COC) si Senador Lito Lapid, kasama sina dating Senate president Tito Sotto III at dating Senador Ping Lacson sa COMELEC nitong Miyerkoles, October 2. Ayon kay Lapid, hangad nyang maipagpatuloy ang mga programang kanyang nasimulan lalo na sa mga Senior Citizens, PWDs, Single parrnts at mga Estudyante. Gusto pa rin ni Lapid na magsulong pa ng mga panukalang batas para sa kapakanan at kabutihan ng sambayanang Pilipino. Isa sa inakdang batas ni Lapid ang Republic Act No. 9999 o ang Lapid law na naglalayong mabigyan ng libreng abogado ang mga mahihirap na nahaharap sa iba't-ibang kaso. Bukod sa Lapid Law, kasama rin sa inakda ng Supremo ng Senado ang Expanded Senior Citizens Law, ang Republic Act No. 11767 o ang Foundling Recognition and Protection Act, na nagtatakda ng legal basis para i-register at suportahan ang orphaned children at iba pang batang-pulot, gaya ni Senadora Grace Poe. Naging ganap na batas din ang inakda ni Lapid na Republic Act No. 11551, na nag-integrate sa labor rights education sa tertiary education curriculum. Ilang pa sa mga mahahalagang batas na inakda ni Lapid ang mga sumusunod: • Republic Act No. 10367 (Biometrics Law)

• Republic Act No. 10645 (Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010)

• Republic Act No. 9850 (Arnis as the National Sport of the Philippines)

• Republic Act No. 11765 (Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act)

• Republic Act No. 11650 (Instituting Services and Programs for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education)

• Republic Act No. 11576 (Amending Secs. 19 and 33 of Bp 129 or the Judiciary Reorganization Act)

