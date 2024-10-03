Tips for First-Year Applicants

The college application process can sometimes seem overwhelming, leading to stress and maybe a bit of anxiety. It is our job as admission counselors to reduce that stress and make the process as simple as possible!

As you are working on your application, here are some tips to help guide you through the admission process:

1. Stay organized!

2. Communication is key!

3. Take the time to review your application!

4. Your application should be about YOU!

5. Don’t forget about scholarships and financial aid!

6. Ask questions!

With so many colleges and universities out there, it can be complicated to keep track of deadlines, essay prompts, and more! Keep a file on your laptop or keep a calendar with dates and other important information for the schools you are applying to. Remember, Gonzaga has two application deadlines for first-year students! Our Early Action Deadline is November 15th and our Regular Decision Deadline is February 1st.Communicate with your teachers and counselors about what schools you are applying to and when their deadlines are! Gonzaga requires at least one teacher recommendation from an academic subject. However, you are welcome to submit additional letters of recommendation if you’d like!Make sure to review your application at least twice (and not just the essay)! We read the application in its entirety so look out for any typos or grammar mistakes throughout.We want to learn about your interests, experiences, and goals. Make sure to use your voice to share all the amazing skills and talents you offer. Please also advocate for yourself – we want to hear your story! We recognize that various challenges can have an impact on your academics and/or extracurriculars. Please make note of anything that may help us understand your story better.Gonzaga’s additional scholarships deadline is January 5 – that’s BEFORE you receive your admission decision. Documentation for need-based aid should be submitted by December 1; that could be the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA), or Gonzaga’s Needs Analysis Form. These deadlines and creating well-crafted scholarship applications are important too!Our admission counselors are here to be a resource for you and support you throughout the admission process. Please feel free to send an email or pick up the phone. We are ready to help in any way we can!