FEMA Assistance Now Available in Virginia

Philadelphia, Pa. — Residents of Giles, Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wythe counties as well as residents of the city of Galax are eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA to help with costs from damage and losses due to Hurricane Helene beginning September 25, 2024.

FEMA may be able to help you pay for temporary housing, home repairs and other needs due to the disaster, including:

Essential items such as water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, medical supplies and equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation

Rental assistance if you are displaced because of the disaster including financial assistance for the following: hotel stays, stays with family and friends, or other options while you look for a rental unit

Repair or replacement of a vehicle, appliances, room furnishings, personal or family computer

Books, uniforms, tools, computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment

Moving and storage fees, medical expenses, childcare and funeral expenses

There are four ways to apply:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 . Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, please provide FEMA your number for that service.

. In person assistance will also be available soon. Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will be on the ground in impacted communities, walking door to door to share information and help residents apply for FEMA assistance. In coordination with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and officials in impacted counties and cities, FEMA will be opening Disaster Recovery Centers soon. At a Disaster Recovery Center, you can get help applying for federal assistance, update your application and learn about other resources available.



If you have insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA can’t pay for losses your insurance will cover.

To watch an accessible video about how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

FEMA staff join the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), Small Business Administration (SBA) and county emergency managers to help disaster survivors in Virginia on Oct. 1, 2024. (Philip Maramba/FEMA)

For more information on Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.

