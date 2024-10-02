IAH drug seizure: CBP Officers snag 12 kilograms of cocaine in motorized wheelchair
HOUSTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in Houston today announced the recent seizure of 12.16 kilograms of cocaine in a hidden compartment of a motorized wheelchair at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).
The large drug smuggling attempt was discovered in late September by CBP Officers who referred the wheelchair for x-ray examination due to the unusually large cushions attached to the frame. The x-ray revealed a metal compartment with 11 packages concealed within the back rest and seat cushions. CBP Officers also noticed that the metal compartment did not appear to be factory made and was inconsistent with the seat frame. CBP K9s also assisted by confirming the presence of narcotics. Further field and lab tests confirmed the packages contained Cocaine Hydrochloride.
“CBP remains diligent in our efforts to protect our borders and keep Americans safe,” said CBP acting Area Port Director Kayla Gonzales. “Cocaine is a deadly, dangerous drug and the trafficking of these poisons leads to increased violence, money laundering, and other criminal activity that threatens our safety and local communities.”
DEA and other law enforcement throughout the United States have seen increased seizures and overdose cases involving cocaine mixed with fentanyl. In Fiscal Year 2024, CBP has seized just over 60 kilograms of cocaine at and between Ports of Entry (POE).
CBP referred the case to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.