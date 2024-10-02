IAH drug seizure: CBP Officers snag 12 kilograms of cocaine in motorized wheelchair

HOUSTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in Houston today announced the recent seizure of 12.16 kilograms of cocaine in a hidden compartment of a motorized wheelchair at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

The large drug smuggling attempt was discovered in late September by CBP Officers who referred the wheelchair for x-ray examination due to the unusually large cushions attached to the frame. The x-ray revealed a metal compartment with 11 packages concealed within the back rest and seat cushions. CBP Officers also noticed that the metal compartment did not appear to be factory made and was inconsistent with the seat frame. CBP K9s also assisted by confirming the presence of narcotics. Further field and lab tests confirmed the packages contained Cocaine Hydrochloride.

“CBP remains diligent in our efforts to protect our borders and keep Americans safe,” said CBP acting Area Port Director Kayla Gonzales. “Cocaine is a deadly, dangerous drug and the trafficking of these poisons leads to increased violence, money laundering, and other criminal activity that threatens our safety and local communities.”

DEA and other law enforcement throughout the United States have seen increased seizures and overdose cases involving cocaine mixed with fentanyl. In Fiscal Year 2024, CBP has seized just over 60 kilograms of cocaine at and between Ports of Entry (POE).

CBP referred the case to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation.