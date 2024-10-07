Colligo Achieves SOC 2 Type I Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security & Compliance

Colligo Achieves SOC 2 Type I Certification

Successful completion of rigorous audit confirms Colligo meets highest standards of security & protection of client data

In an age where data breaches and cyber threats are increasingly common, achieving SOC 2 Type I certification demonstrates our commitment to security and protecting our clients’ data.” — Tim Brady, CEO, Colligo

TORONTO, CANADA, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colligo, a leading provider of email management software for Microsoft 365, is proud to announce that it has achieved the coveted SOC 2 Type I certification. This certification is a significant milestone for Colligo, affirming the company’s adherence to the highest standards of data security and operational controls.The SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) certification is an independent audit process that evaluates a company’s ability to safeguard customer data, particularly in the areas of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 Type I specifically assesses the design and implementation of these controls.What This Means for Colligo CustomersFor businesses considering using Colligo, the SOC 2 Type I certification provides assurance that Colligo has the infrastructure, tools, and processes in place to keep customer data secure and follows best practices. In today’s business landscape, where data breaches and cyber threats are on the rise, this certification adds an extra layer of trust and confidence. Existing Colligo customers can be assured that their information is handled with care, and potential clients can rely on the company’s ongoing commitment to data protection.The Challenge of SOC 2 CertificationAchieving SOC 2 Type I certification is no easy task. It requires thorough documentation, the implementation of strict controls, and independent audits from third-party evaluators. Colligo’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and security throughout its operations was rigorously tested to meet the stringent requirements. Many competitors have yet to achieve this certification, giving Colligo a competitive edge in the market by demonstrating its proactive stance on data protection.CEO Statement“This is a proud moment for Colligo and a testament to the hard work our team has put in to ensure we uphold the highest standards in security and data management,” said Tim Brady, CEO of Colligo. “In an age where data breaches and cyber threats are increasingly common, achieving SOC 2 Type I certification reinforces our dedication to our customers – both current and future. This certification not only showcases our commitment to security but also demonstrates that we are willing to go above and beyond industry standards to protect our clients’ data. We believe this achievement significantly sets us apart from our competitors and provides an additional layer of trust for businesses considering using Colligo.”Colligo offers an easy-to-use solution for compliant email management . We help organizations stay compliant with regulatory policies and reduce risk. Users save time by quickly saving email to SharePoint while in Outlook. In addition, we have innovative products for document management in Teams, connecting Microsoft Office apps with SharePoint, and enabling remote or offline workers. In business for over 20 years, Colligo is a Preferred Microsoft Content AI Partner and a member of the AIIM Board of Directors and AIIM Leadership Council.

