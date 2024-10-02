Mirasol Resources Increases Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTC: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) today announced that due to strong demand, it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement from 6,666,666 units to 11,111,111 units at a price of $0.45 per unit (the “Placement”). The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be up to $5 million instead of the originally announced $3 million.



Mirasol’s President and CEO, Tim Heenan, noted: “We are very encouraged by the strong demand for the Placement. The proceeds will be used primarily to advance the exploration program at the Company’s Sobek property including drill testing priority targets.”

In all other respects, the terms of the Placement will be as announced on September 25, 2024. The Placement is expected to close on or about October 25, 2024.

Completion of the Placement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release is not an offer of common shares for sale in the United States. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company with 20 years of operating, permitting and community relations experience in the mineral rich regions of Chile and Argentina. Mirasol is currently self-funding exploration at the flagship Sobek Copper-Gold project located in the Vicuña Copper-Gold-Silver District of northeast Chile and controls 100% of the high-grade Virginia Silver Deposit in Argentina. Mirasol also continues to advance a strong pipeline of highly prospective early and mid-stage projects.

