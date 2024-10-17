Less Than 10% of Organizations Parents Trust with Their Children Have Required Protection System

Organizations using notification systems compared to what parents want.

LEOLA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new study by Look 1st reveals that less than 10% of organizations parents trust with their children and youth have the required system to prevent and detect incidents that every parent fears.Despite a federal law mandating that all organizations maintain an effective notification system to prevent and detect criminal acts and virtually all parents wanting organizations to have one, most organizations fail to comply, but it is double the 2022 percentage.Look 1st collected data from 7,600 nonpublic organizations serving children and youth, revealing the stark gap between what parents expect and what organizations provide. At 79%, K-12 schools are the organization category closest to what parents want, followed by youth sports at 17% and youth employers at 16%. Churches rank last, with fewer than 1% having an effective notification system.Expert Support for Notification SystemsMultiple authorities stress the importance of these systems:• Law enforcement experts, backed by National Institute of Justice research, advise that notification systems prevent wrongful acts in organizations.• The American Bar Association recommends notification systems as a best practice and to avoid liability.• Organizational experts advocate for every organization to have a system that facilitates prompt, confidential notifications of what leaders “need to know.”Uninformed Leadership, Not a Lack of CareThe disparity is not necessarily due to uncaring leadership but rather uninformed leaders. Many are hesitant to introduce anonymous reporting systems, fearing false claims. However, advanced notification systems now address many concerns and filter out false submissions. As more organizations and professional bodies recognize the value of these systems, the adoption rate will accelerate. Organizations that have an effective notification system should publicize it.Real-Life ConsequencesTragic incidents involving children in trusted organizations frequently make headlines. For every case that surfaces, countless others remain hidden. For all of them, the parents and the organization’s leaders were sure that such an incident couldn’t happen there. But without a notification system, these horrific and completely preventable incidents can and will continue to occur even in organizations that say, “never here.”Additional BenefitsAdvanced notification systems also benefit organizations by detecting and preventing all wrongful acts and conditions, including fraud, theft, safety breaches, and policy violations. They act as organizational alarm systems, like fire and security alarms, and protect leaders from legal liabilities. “Just having a notification system improves the performance of people and organizations,” said Nick Burkholder, Look 1st founder. “Trust in any organization is built on an effective notification system.”About Look 1stLook 1st Solutions has provided protection, engagement, and performance-optimization solutions for over 20 years. Our Notify app was developed in response to extensive parent initiatives and research. It is the notification system most likely to prevent and the first to detect wrongful acts and conditions in organizations. Look1st.org operates as a public service, offering resources and systems to protect children and the elderly and facilitating compliance with mandatory child abuse and elder abuse reporting laws across all U.S. states, territories, and the District of Columbia.For more information about this study or to learn about Look 1st’s solutions, including a no-cost trial, contact us at Protect@Look1st.org.

