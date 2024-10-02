Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Granted Emergency Court Order to Take Immediate Care, Custody and Control of Pure Prairie Poultry, Inc. Chickens

Minnesota-based company, which operates a processing facility in Charles City and contracts with Iowa farmers, is financially unable to provide feed for approximately 1.3 million broiler chickens

DES MOINES, Iowa (Oct. 2, 2024) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship was granted an emergency court order today to take immediate care, custody and control of approximately 1.3 million broiler chickens owned by Pure Prairie Poultry, Inc.

Pure Prairie Poultry, Inc., headquartered in Fairfax, Minnesota, operates a Charles City chicken processing plant and contracts with farmers throughout Iowa to grow broilers. On Monday, September 30, Pure Prairie Poultry, Inc. notified the Department that, due to their financial position, they were unable to purchase feed for these chickens located at 14 Iowa farms.

Upon notification, the Department coordinated with state and federal agencies, as well as industry partners, to seek a possible solution. With no immediately available solution and citing significant potential animal welfare concerns, the Department, under its authority in Iowa Code Chapter 717, sought an emergency court order to take care, custody, and control of the birds.

Following the issuance of the emergency court order, the Department is now coordinating with the farmers to provide feed and care for the birds.

The Department will seek reimbursement of the taxpayers’ costs from responsible parties, including through possible legal remedies. The Department has also notified relevant local law enforcement of the situation.

