ESET Launches Global Campaign: Prevention First: Decoding to Protect Business

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest global campaign, “Prevention First: Decoding to Protect Business.” This fully integrated marketing and communications campaign aims to educate organizations of any size on enhancing their cybersecurity strategies by incorporating a proactive, prevention-first approach to stay ahead of cyber threats.Typically, businesses tend to adopt a reactive approach, focusing on detecting and responding to cyberattacks only after they occur. While detection is crucial, this approach can leave businesses struggling to catch up with increasingly sophisticated threats. The "Prevention First" campaign is designed to change this narrative. It encourages businesses to reduce their attack surface, invest in robust defenses, and adopt a proactive stance toward cybersecurity."Prevention is achievable with the right tools," said Mária Trnková, chief marketing officer at ESET. "We’ve built this campaign to help organizations stop threats before they even enter their networks. Our goal is to provide not just the knowledge, but the actionable insights that businesses need to protect themselves in today’s digital world.”A key element of the campaign lies in decoding cybersecurity and aims to break down complex prevention concepts into clear, actionable insights. It will help businesses further understand the critical components of a holistic security strategy, from minimizing attack surfaces to reducing complexity, achieving better cyber hygiene, and staying compliant.The campaign will be rolled out across ESET offices globally over the next year and will feature educational content, visual tools, and a social media extension to help decode the complexities of cybersecurity and implement innovative preventive measures.For over 30 years, ESET has been dedicated to protecting organizations from evolving digital threats. With advanced security solutions powered by AI, machine learning, human expertise and a prevention-first approach, ESET remains committed to innovation and to delivering comprehensive protection. ESET's "Prevention First: Decoding to Protect Business" campaign empowers organizations to take a proactive stance, ensuring that they are ready for the challenges of tomorrow’s digital world. By decoding complex cybersecurity topics and providing businesses with the right tools to implement preventive measures, ESET is helping organizations build resilience and stay secure in an increasingly digital world.To learn more about the Prevention first campaign, visit campaign’s website and follow ESET’s official channels like the ESET Blog, ESET Newsroom, or WeLiveSecurity.com for upcoming events and educational materials.About ESETESETprovides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyberthreats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

