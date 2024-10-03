Southland Development Authority to Host Unprecedented Workforce Development Event in Chicago’s South Suburbs

SDA’s Business Growth Services Arm is Planning a Unique Event for Both Job Seekers and Workforce Professionals to Meet in the Southland

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southland Development Authority (SDA) is set to host HIRE SOUTHLAND: Career Discovery and Workforce Development Day . This first-of-its-kind event will provide practical training, professional insight and connect job seekers and employers in the Southland.It will include a networking segment, a panel discussion from leading Chicagoland experts and a job fair with several prominent exhibitors. It will be held at the South Suburban College, 15800 State Street, South Holland, IL 60473, on October 11, 2024, from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM CT. Attendance is free, and registration is not required.Attendees can expect to hear from top experts about overcoming barriers to employment and workforce challenges. After the panel discussion, a hiring event will take place for job seekers with seventeen exhibitors, including Ford Motor Company, Nicor Gas, ComEd, Cook County, TORO Construction, and more.Resume services will also be provided by South Suburban College. Continuing education events like these can have an immeasurable impact on the communities involved, helping professionals who often lack the resources or opportunity to seek assistance independently."We are incredibly grateful to our numerous partners and the South Suburban College for helping make this event possible," said Manny Davila, Director of Business Growth Services at SDA. "It is through collaborative partnerships like these that our organization is able to thrive and provide meaningful assistance to residents of the South Suburbs. SDA has the network and business expertise to uplift professionals in the Southland and provide them with knowledge and resources that will benefit them throughout their careers. We're thrilled to be hosting this workforce development event and look forward to more similar events in the future."Founded in 2019, the SDA is a nonprofit, public-private partnership designed to grow the economy of Chicago's South Suburbs through strategic partnerships, grant management, professional workforce development, and more.The organization's Business Growth Services arm offers emerging and growth-oriented businesses highly personalized consulting services customized to meet their unique goals and needs.SDA will be hosting this event in collaboration with four institutions of higher learning: South Suburban College, Prairie State College, Moraine Valley College, and Governors State University, all recognizing the need to convene more workforce-related resources for business support organizations and Southland job seekers. The keynote speaker will be Michael Thompson, Project Director—Talent Solutions/Workforce Development for the Cook County Bureau of Economic Development.We hope you'll be able to join us for what promises to be a successful and productive morning. For companies wishing to participate, please contact Jerrica Hill at jerrica.hill@southlanddevelopment.org or (708) 573-0149.###About SDAThe Southland Development Authority is a 501(c)3 nonprofit business organization designed to grow the economy of the South Suburbs. Launched in 2019 by business, civic, and political leaders across the Southland, the authority brings the resources and capacity necessary to achieve transformative and inclusive economic growth for the region. It focuses on investment in industry, workforce, housing, and communities.

