Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship Presents “The Future of Entertainment: AI and Storytelling"

Future of Entertainment: AI and Storytelling Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics Exterior Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics Interior Cynthia West, Ph.D., Director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship

The Future of Entertainment is about embracing new technologies like AI and VR as well as understanding how these innovations enhance storytelling while maintaining the human element that connects us.” — Cynthia West, Ph.D.

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics proudly presents “The Future of Entertainment: The Art of Storytelling,” an event designed to explore the intersection of technology and creativity in the rapidly evolving entertainment industry.As artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) reshape the landscape of film, gaming, and digital media, industry experts will discuss how these technologies are revolutionizing the way stories are told. Join us as we dive into topics such as:-Generative AI in film and media-The impact of streaming on traditional distribution-The ethical issues around using actors’ likenesses-How avatars and virtual productions are changing the gameEvent Details:Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024Time: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.Location: Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship, 549 W. Palm Ave, Orange, CA 92868RSVP: Click Here to Register Attendees will hear from a distinguished lineup of speakers at the forefront of this transformation, including:Caleb Ward, CEO of Curious Refuge, pioneering AI-driven storytelling in filmmaking.Leah de Leon and Matthew Meredith, Co-founders of Sundoc Studios, innovating new media storytelling formats.Jen Re, a creative force behind Welltold and Foglands.Michael Martinez, former Creative Executive Producer at Warner Bros.,who leads AI narrative content.Richard Yelland, the Director of Seeding Change, advocating for sustainable and socially impactful filmmaking."The Future of Entertainment is not just about embracing new technologies like AI and VR—it's about understanding how these innovations enhance storytelling while maintaining the human element that connects us all," said Dr. Cynthia West, Director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship. "We're excited to explore how creativity and technology can work together to shape the future of media and entertainment."Registration Information:This event is open to the entire community and is offered at no cost. Just register here:About The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business EthicsThe vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture, or working inside a corporation. Through our curriculum and our incubator, we provide hands-on experience to the next generation of talent, teaching them how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy. https://www.chapman.edu/research/institutes-and-centers/leatherby-center/index.aspx About Chapman UniversityFounded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from 123 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 "high research activity" institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty, including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors, and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars, and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society. www.chapman.edu

Take a tour of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.