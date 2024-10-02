Quick Quack Car Wash Announces El Paso, Texas Expansion with Acquisitions, Fundraisers & Grand Openings

Don't Drive Dirty with Quick Quack Car Wash! Free Vacuums for Customers Quackals the Duck Mascot

Award-winning Car Wash Chain Opens First El Paso Location with Special Fundraiser on October 28 and Free Washes from October 30 to November 10

We have a long history and tradition delighting our customers in many communities all over Texas, and now we are excited to bring Quick Quack service and convenience to El Paso." — Jason Johnson, Co-Founder & CEO, Quick Quack Car Wash

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quick Quack Car Wash, one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing chains of car washes, has officially opened its first location in the El Paso market. Quick Quack has announced plans to open several additional locations over the next several months through acquisitions and new construction. The first El Paso location marks the 56th Quick Quack Car Wash in Texas, covering most of the state, with plans to double that number as early as next year.The first El Paso location was recently acquired and rebranded as Quick Quack Car Wash and is located at 1341 N. Zaragoza Road. In conjunction with the Grand Opening, Quick Quack will hold a special fundraiser on Monday, October 28th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to benefit a local community member and single father, Erick Santillána, who was involved in a serious hit-and-run accident while on his bicycle. During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the car wash before the official Grand Opening and receive the top “Ceramic Duck” wash package for free while collecting donations. Quick Quack will match donations from customers.“We have a long history and tradition delighting our customers in many communities all over Texas, and now we are excited to bring Quick Quack service and convenience to El Paso,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean, and entertaining car wash experience, our mission is to make a real difference in the lives of our Team Members, customers, and communities.”Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation. In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships starting at only $22.99 per month.

