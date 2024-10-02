323rd Military Intelligence Battalion travels to Germany for Avenger Triad

WIESBADEN, Germany –

The 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater Support Battalion), 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command, supported U.S. Army Europe and Africa during Avenger Triad in September.

Avenger Triad is a command post exercise led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) where organizations test and enhance their ability to synchronize U.S. and NATO warfighting across Europe. The exercise largely relied on realistic computer-assisted simulations. These allowed warfighters to contend with injects within the scenario.

The Maryland based reserve unit operated out of Wiesbaden’s Clay Kaserne. Battalion personnel helped to man the current operations integration center (COIC) where they received exercise input in real time. This allowed analysts to immerse themselves in the complex scenario. Additionally, the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion supported operations in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa mission control center (MCC) and formed the nucleus of the analysis control element (ACE).

“A lot of these soldiers have never actually been outside of the continental United States,” said U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Phoenix Reyes, deputy chief, analysis control element, assigned to the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion. “The opportunity for them to go overseas on an exercise was a huge motivator.”

Reyes sees great value in reserve soldiers supporting Avenger Triad in person. “We came over here to support the USAREUR-AF G-2. If we ever get pushed forward to support, we can seamlessly integrate with the active component on the actual ACE floor.”

In large scale combat operations, there is an insatiable demand for accurate and timely intelligence. Soldiers also ensured that intelligence products were shareable with non-U.S. NATO partners. Systems such as the Command Post Computing Environment (CPCE) allowed analysts to disseminate information in real time across all formations.

The ACE provided products used by the five allied corps fighting alongside the U.S. Army’s V Corps in the constructed virtual environment. Allies and U.S. military units practiced reacting to a full range of threats posed by large scale combat operations.

Planning for the exercise took place over a matter of months. And yet, 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion leaders took a ramped approach to training before flying the unit to Germany. “We did our backwards planning and coordinated training events, and we did so closer to execution of the exercise so its fresh in the soldiers’ minds,” explained Reyes. “Coming out here brings us into the same time zone as our partners. We get access to the systems, and to corps points of contact. We can also walk our products out onto the operations floor.”

The 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion partners with the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, headquartered in Wiesbaden. “They’ve been very helpful,” said U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Brandon Smith, a signals intelligence analyst assigned to the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion. “They made us feel right at home.”

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Kendal Ferguson, an intelligence analyst also assigned to 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion, had always wanted to support missions outside of the United States. “I was chomping at the bit to have a chance to go overseas.”

“It’s phenomenal to be working at this level and with our NATO allies. This is very realistic and very real-world,” said Ferguson. “Now I feel a lot more prepared.”

Smith agreed. “I feel like I’m actually using my skills. Here, I get to do the job that I love. This has been not only invaluable to my Army career, but even adds to my civilian career.”