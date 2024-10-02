Army Reserve instructors stay competitive with Army Credentialing Assistance Program

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. –

One of the most important tasks in the Army Reserve is mission readiness. After initial trainings, the continued training and education of the Reserve force is accomplished by instructors.

Army Reserve instructors are officers and senior non-commissioned officers and Army civilians. Instructors are leaders tasked with maintaining and developing the readiness of the Reserve force through professional military education, military occupational training and leadership development.

To remain mission ready in training today’s Army Reserve, Reserve instructors lead from the front through self-development and continuous educational training.

The 83rd United States Army Reserve Readiness Training Center (ARRTC) and Non-Commissioned Officer Academies (NCOA), where instructors take advantage of the Army Credentialing Assistance (CA) Program to continue to enhance their skills and qualifications. Army CA program provides Soldiers with funding for more than 1,900 credentials. Soldiers may also utilize their GI Bill and other tuition assistance.

Army Credentialing helps Army service members find information on certifications and licenses related to their military occupation and civilian careers. This program is ideal for the USAR Soldiers because the program offers credentialing that benefits both within and outside of their military occupational specialty (MOS).

Senior Army instructor and small group leader for the Basic Leadership Course, Sgt. 1st Class Heather Squire, recently reclassified to be a paralegal specialist and earned her national certification for paralegal through the Army CA program.

“[It] keeps me relevant in my area and knowledgeable in the workplace having the latest and greatest in information,” Squire said. Highlighting the programs’ assistance with the credentialing process, Squire also earned additional certifications as Tactical Strength and Conditioning - Facilitator (TSAC-F) and encourages her students to pursue these applicable certifications for themselves.

“Take advantage of the opportunities that are there,” Squire said. Praising the programs’ assistance with the credentialing process as well as the variety of adult learning styles available, “there’s a vendor available that can match their learning style.”

Sgt. 1st Class Denise Walker, an instructor for the Reserve Career Counselor Course with the 83 ARTTC, is pursuing the CrossFit Level One certification and the Organizational Change in Higher Education certification.

Walker plans to use this course to help others, particularly Soldiers, on their fitness journey, “Since some Soldiers aren’t sure where to begin with their workouts, my goal is to give them a solid starting point.”

Both senior non-commissioned officers state that these certification opportunities benefit their leadership development. Squire said, “I have 100% grown in my leadership. I have a better understanding of and adapting to individual Soldiers communication needs.”

Walker on how to be successful as a senior NCO in the role of an instructor said, “I believe it's essential to continuously educate oneself and find ways to develop as an NCO. My goal is to use the knowledge I've gained to assist others, which is the essence of being an NCO.”

For more information regarding the CA program the website is at, https://www.cool.osd.mil/army/costs_and_funding/index.html?credentialingassistance.

Interested in becoming a Reserve instructor? Email usarmy.usarc.102-div.mbx.div-coic@army.mil or call (804) 709-9306 to contact the 102d Training Division about Instructor opportunities near you!

More information can be found at, https://www.usar.army.mil/Commands/Functional/80th-TNG-CMD/102nd-TD-MS/Become-an-Instructor/.