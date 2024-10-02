Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,939 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1118 Printer's Number 1781

PENNSYLVANIA, October 2 - An Act amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in magisterial district judges, further providing for adjudication alternative program; in licensing of drivers, further providing for drivers required to be licensed, for suspension of operating privilege, for suspension of operating privilege for failure to respond to citation and for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, providing for driving while operating privilege is suspended for certain other offenses, for relief from administrative suspension and for relief from administrative suspension participation requirements; in fees, further providing for reinstatement of operating privilege or vehicle registration; and, in penalties and disposition of fines, further providing for inability to pay fine and costs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1118 Printer's Number 1781

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more