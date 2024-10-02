Shapiro Administration Invests $400,000 in Program to Train More Skilled Manufacturing Workers in Southeastern Pennsylvania

The grant to Bucks County Community College’s Industrial Maintenance and Metalwork Training Programs builds on Governor Josh Shapiro’s commitment to helping Pennsylvanians chart their own course to success.

Bristol, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Director of Workforce Development Initiatives Gwen Ross announced a new $400,000 investment by the Shapiro Administration in the Industrial Maintenance and Metalwork Training programs at Bucks County Community College (BCCC) to meet the growing need of the area’s advanced manufacturing industry. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career (MTTC) grant will be used to train and provide placement services to 50 BCCC students free of charge, helping them launch and sustain successful manufacturing careers.

Since their inception, the Shapiro Administration has invested $700,000 in the two BCCC programs to help recruit and train job-ready workers for the advanced manufacturing industry in southeastern Pennsylvania. Manufacturing is one of the five key industries highlighted in Governor Josh Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy, and it accounts for more than $116 billion in gross state product. Governor Josh Shapiro is committed to developing a strong pipeline of skilled manufacturing workers while helping to create real economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

“The Shapiro Administration is focused on growing our economy and building a Commonwealth where all Pennsylvanians can follow their own path to success,” said Director Ross. “Manufacturing has always been the backbone of Pennsylvania’s economy, and our investment in BCCC’s Industrial Maintenance and Metalwork Training programs will provide a classroom-to-career experience for students while meeting the needs of the region’s advanced manufacturers.”

Working with manufacturing industry partners, the programs provide students with hands-on experience for manufacturing jobs as machinists, maintenance and mechanical technicians, and maintenance mechanics. Students will tour job sites, be mentored by industry professionals, and placed in jobs upon graduation. Since both programs began, more than 470 students have graduated, and more than 90 percent of program graduates have been placed in high-paying careers in advanced manufacturing.

“Bucks County Community College is leading the way with its Center for Workforce Development, preparing students for industrial skills jobs with free programs that offer hands-on training,” said Senator Steve Santarsiero. “I am thrilled the Shapiro administration is investing Manufacturing Training to Career funds to help the college grow the Industrial Maintenance and Metalwork programs, which will allow students to receive critical skills training to enter the workforce and earn a living wage as a tradesperson.”

“I am incredibly thankful to Director Ross and Secretary Siger for recognizing the very important work that BCCC is doing here at our Bristol campus, and for providing this crucial funding to expand and enhance these efforts,” said Representative Tina Davis. The Industrial Maintenance and Metalwork programs will prepare our young men and woman with the tangible skills needed to not only compete, but to thrive in this continually evolving global economy.”

“We are grateful for our partnership with Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development,” said Patrick M. Jones, President and CEO, Bucks County Community College President & CEO. “The Training-to-Career grant funding supports our collective efforts to prepare the next generation of skilled workers for good-paying jobs in high-demand fields.”

The MTTC grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and/or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration are committed to investing in classroom to career and apprenticeship programs to provide skill-building opportunities for Pennsylvanians and a strong workforce for businesses. Having robust job training programs across Pennsylvania will provide pathways for workers to earn family-sustaining wages and help build vibrant communities. For more information about his commitment to workers, businesses, and our economy, visit the Governor’s website.

