Shapiro Administration, Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Break Ground on Armstrong’s Fiber Optic Broadband Expansion in Butler County

Armstrong Telecommunications, Inc. build-out will provide fiber optic internet service to more than 1,500 locations in Butler County

Since day one, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have been committed to ensuring every resident of the Commonwealth has the tools they need to succeed and have been moving quickly to implement to close the digital divide in the Commonwealth

Slippery Rock, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger, and Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) Executive Director Brandon Carson, joined local officials and Armstrong Telecommunications, Inc. to break ground on the company’s $16.5 million network buildout in Butler County. Once completed, this project will provide vital, 100% wireline fiber optic broadband access to more than 1,500 locations that currently lack access to high-speed internet.

This project was supported by $12.5 million in federal funding through the Broadband Infrastructure Program (BIP) awarded by PBDA. Armstrong’s expansion in Butler County will provide high-speed internet connectivity to residents in both the Slippery Rock Area and Moniteau school districts, which currently has pockets of student populations with no broadband access at home.

“Ensuring every Pennsylvanian has access to high-speed internet will lift up our communities, support our businesses, and make Pennsylvania’s economy more dynamic,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The Shapiro Administration understands that every region of our Commonwealth – from our rural communities to our urban and suburban communities – will benefit from projects like this that connect our people to the world through reliable, affordable access to high-speed internet.”

Funded through the U.S. Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund, the Broadband Infrastructure Program awards grants for line extension and development projects, as well as large-scale regional infrastructure projects. Upon completion, projects must deliver service that meets or exceeds speeds of 100 Megabits per second download and 20 Megabits per second upload.

In April 2024, the Shapiro Administration awarded a total of $204 million in Broadband Infrastructure Program funds to 53 projects in 42 counties that will connect over 40,000 homes and businesses, bringing high-speed internet access to over 100,000 Pennsylvanians. The grants, awarded to businesses and non-profits, will be matched by more than $200 million in private investment. The combined investment of more than $400 million will expand broadband in unserved and underserved areas of the Commonwealth.

“The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority has been working quickly and diligently to address the access and connectivity issues impacting communities across the Commonwealth, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to see this network expansion begin in Butler County,” said PBDA Executive Director Brandon Carson. “PBDA continues to work with our partners to move rapidly, implementing programs and delivering real results for Pennsylvanians.”

Recently recognized nationally by independent journalists as the Public-Private Partner of the Year, Armstrong connects communities across the Commonwealth by making public-private partnerships a priority. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Butler, PA, Armstrong is a family-owned company and is the largest internet service provider with corporate headquarters in the Congressionally defined boundaries of Appalachia. This public-private partnership will enhance the quality of life in Butler County, and support the region’s economic development and educational needs, providing residents and businesses with the same high-performance broadband internet connectivity available in major urban centers.

“Our Accessible Broadband for Children (ABC) program in these two school districts are precisely the type of public-private partnerships which bring the necessary infrastructure empowering our children to connect to each other and the world,” said President of Armstrong Telecommunications, Jeff Ross. “Because this is our home county and where so many of our employees send their kids to learn, working with our Commonwealth, County, Township, and School District partners does make this effort just a little more special.”

“Accessible Broadband for Children is a well-thought out, well-placed broadband plan with a focus on our future workforce here in Butler County and the Commonwealth. Today, with the support of this special team, Armstrong begins to connect students, families, municipalities and small businesses in two rural school districts to critical services like healthcare, banking, and education, resulting in economic growth, increased property values and stronger more vibrant communities,” said Chairman of the Butler County Board of Commissioners, Leslie Osche. “This project encompasses 19 municipalities, a state park and Slippery Rock University and we are grateful for their input, cooperation, and support of this effort.”

Under the Shapiro Administration, the PBDA has also:

Awarded $45 million through the Multi-Purpose Community Facilities Program for community projects to construct, acquire, or improve facilities that are open to the public and will directly enable work, education, and health monitoring.

Announced that in March 2024 Pennsylvania developed a $20 million program to provide laptops for distribution to schools, libraries, municipalities, workforce training organizations, and other non-profits who can make them available to individuals that lack the technology needed to access the internet.

to provide laptops for distribution to schools, libraries, municipalities, workforce training organizations, and other non-profits who can make them available to individuals that lack the technology needed to access the internet. Governor Shapiro and Executive Director Carson announced in June 2023 the Commonwealth will receive more than $1.16 billion in federal funding to expand broadband in unserved and underserved areas to make sure every Pennsylvanian has access to affordable, high-speed internet.

in June 2023 the Commonwealth will receive more than $1.16 billion in federal funding to expand broadband in unserved and underserved areas to make sure every Pennsylvanian has access to affordable, high-speed internet. Approved a comprehensive five-year action plan to expand access across the Commonwealth in August 2023.

