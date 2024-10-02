5th EU-ASEAN Workshop on ASEAN Technology Management Hub Advances Regional Innovation

The 5th EU-ASEAN Workshop on the ASEAN Technology Management Hub (TMH) mobilised key stakeholders to advance the development of the ASEAN TMH online platform.

SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5th EU-ASEAN Workshop on the ASEAN Technology Management Hub (TMH) once again mobilised key stakeholders from academia, start-ups, innovators, the private sector, and technology transfer offices from all ASEAN Member States (AMS). The workshop advanced the development of the ASEAN TMH online platform – a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at connecting university research with the private sector to accelerate innovation and foster technology transfer across the region.In ASEAN, each Member State operates different mechanisms for technology transfer, often limiting cross-border collaboration. With only 15% of ASEAN-based start-ups expanding beyond their home markets, regional coordination is essential to support innovation and commercialisation efforts. To address this challenge, the ASEAN-EU partnership has driven the TMH initiative to centralise and strengthen the region’s innovation ecosystem.From February 2023 to May 2024, four ASEAN TMH workshops were successfully held, building regional consensus , validating a Proof of Concept (PoC), and producing a platform prototype. The 5th workshop solidified these efforts and secured key feedback for the ASEAN TMH's continued development, including the validation of intellectual property safeguards and defining post-matchmaking support for technology transfers.H.E. Igor Driesmans, EU Ambassador to Cambodia, commended ASEAN's progress in developing the ASEAN TMH, emphasising the mutual benefits of EU-ASEAN exchange. He remarked: ‘We recognise that our partnership transcends mere dialogue. It is fundamentally about creating tangible opportunities that drive innovation across both our regions and tackle urgent global challenges such as climate change, food security, and economic inequality.’Key European initiatives have been instrumental in shaping the ASEAN TMH platform prototype. EURAXESS ASEAN, Southeast-Asia-Europe Joint Funding Scheme for Research and Innovation, EISMEA, Competence Centre on Technology Transfer and SAIRA’s engagement and insights have fostered collaboration opportunities between the EU and ASEAN’s technology management.Dr Zurina Moktar, Head of the Science and Technology Division at the ASEAN Secretariat, encouraged all stakeholders to recognise the ASEAN TMH as a critical piece in ASEAN’s innovation journey. She stated: ’This platform should serve as one of the key pillars of ASEAN’s innovation ecosystem, aligning with the goals outlined in the Draft of the ASEAN Economic Community Strategic Plan 2026-2030.’Dr Ir Dudi Hidayat, representing ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI) Indonesia, emphasised the vital role of effective partnerships in advancing ASEAN’s innovation goals. He highlighted: ‘ASEAN TMH is one of the key enablers in supporting a research and innovation ecosystem that is expected to extend beyond ASEAN countries. Building a conducive research and innovation ecosystem through partnerships, collaboration and technology transfer on this platform allows us to scale impactful solutions that benefit both economies and communities.’The ASEAN TMH workshops series, supported by the European Union through the Enhanced Regional EU-ASEAN Dialogue Instrument (E-READI), embraced this partnership approach, with earlier workshops led by Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) and Cambodia’s Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation (MISTI). The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Research and Innovation (DG RTD) and ASEAN Secretariat’s Science and Technology Division provided strong support, highlighting a unified commitment to building a robust innovation ecosystem in the region.H.E. Dr HUL Seingheng, Chairperson of COSTI Cambodia and present Chairperson of ASEAN COSTI, thanked all AMS and the EU for the continued contribution and support. He said: ‘As we gather today to present and validate the ASEAN TMH prototype, I want to take a moment to recognise the invaluable contributions of the ASEAN Member States and extend our deepest gratitude to the European Union for its unwavering support through E-READI. Together, we are building the foundation for a future where innovation and collaboration thrive across ASEAN.’The outcomes of the workshop will be integrated into the ASEAN TMH prototype, which is set to be presented at the 86th COSTI meeting in Singapore from 7 to 11 October 2024. By leveraging the capabilities of the ASEAN TMH, the region is positioning itself for long-term sustainable growth and enhanced competitiveness in the global technology and innovation landscape.The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established on 8 August 1967. The ASEAN Member States are Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam. On 31 December 2015, the ASEAN Community was formally established. The ASEAN Secretariat is based in Jakarta.The European Union (EU) is the economic and political union of 27 Member States. Together, the European Union has built a zone of stability, democracy and sustainable development while maintaining cultural diversity, tolerance and individual freedom. In 2012, the European Union was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for advancing the goals of peace, reconciliation, democracy and human rights in Europe. The European Union is the world's largest trading bloc, and the world's largest source and destination of foreign direct investment. Collectively, the European Union and its member countries are the largest donors of Official Development Assistance (ODA), providing more than half of ODA globally. The 27 Member States of the European Union (in alphabetical order) are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.The Enhanced Regional EU-ASEAN Dialogue Instrument (E-READI) is an EU-financed programme that facilitates cooperation and dialogue between the EU and ASEAN in policy areas of joint interest. Drawing on the EU’s experience of regional integration, E-READI further strengthens both the ASEAN regional integration process as well as the overall ASEAN-EU strategic partnership.

