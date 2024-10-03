New Podcast Will Explore Authority-Building Strategies for Business Leaders

Advantage- The Authority Company Adam Witty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Build Your Authority,” a new podcast hosted by Adam Witty, founder and CEO of Advantage–– The Authority Company , premieres today offering strategies for business leaders who want to become thought leaders in their industries.Each week, Witty and his guests will discuss topics such as mastering personal branding, using Amazon book marketing strategies for maximum impact, and leveraging social media to build your digital authority.Joining Witty as co-host will be Joe Pardavila, the director of podcasts for Forbes Books.Among the guests scheduled for the podcast's 10-episode first season are Verne Harnish, founder and CEO of Scaling Up and author of Mastering the Rockefeller Habits; Greg Rohl, a luxury marketing expert and co-author of The Corporateneur Plan; and David Meerman Scott, a marketing strategist and author of Fanocracy: Turning Fans into Customers and Customers into Fans.In the first episode of “Build Your Authority,” Witty and Pardavila will explore the question of who can be an authority and why building authority matters for business leaders. Witty will share insights from his nearly two decades of experience helping professionals become thought leaders.The episode will cover practical tips like leveraging “authority by association” and creating content that solves audience problems.As the season unfolds, Witty and his guests will talk about the complexities of book publishing and distribution, the crucial role public relations plays in building authority, and the power of podcasting in building a strong leadership brand.Listeners can find the “Build Your Authority” podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and Amazon Music.About Adam WittyAdam Witty is the founder and CEO of Advantage––The Authority Company, which assists CEOs, entrepreneurs, and leaders around the globe in building their authority through consulting, media, marketing, and publishing services. Advantage’s publishing group comprises namesake Advantage Books and Forbes Books. Witty is the author or co-author of eight books, including his latest, The Authority Advantage: Building Thought Leadership Focused on Impact Not Ego. He has appeared in USA Today, Investor’s Business Daily, The Wall Street Journal, and on ABC and FOX. Witty was named to the prestigious Inc. 30 Under 30 list of America’s Coolest Entrepreneurs in 2011. Witty also operates a hospitality business, Trouvaille Collection, which owns and operates boutique hotels in the southeastern U.S. In addition, he serves on the board of directors of Clemson University’s IPTAY, one of the largest collegiate athletic fundraising organizations in the world.About Advantage––The Authority CompanyAdvantage––The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under the Forbes Books and Advantage Books imprints, advertising campaigns, personal brand websites, content creation, public relations, podcasting, and more. Since the company’s founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and media services.

