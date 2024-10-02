HAWK RISING, "THE PROMISE" – A NOSTALGIC YET MODERN TAKE ON AN '80s CLASSIC

Hawk Rising - The Promise

HAWK RISING'S NEW SINGLE "THE PROMISE" – A NOSTALGIC YET MODERN TAKE ON AN '80s CLASSIC FROM THE GROUP WHEN IN ROME.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hailing from Chicago, affectionately known as "The Windy City" for its political posturing and gift of gab, Hawk Rising – a name inspired by the fierce east winds of Lake Michigan, also known as "The Hawk" – is ready to sweep across the music world with the release of his highly anticipated new single, "The Promise". The track, a reimagining of the iconic '80s hit originally recorded by "When in Rome", showcases Hawk Rising's dynamic presence, melding nostalgia with a fresh, EDM-inspired sound.Eric King, known as "Hawk", is no stranger to the industry. With a career spanning decades, Hawk has been a formidable force, working behind the scenes as an agent and promoter, contributing to the careers of some of the biggest names in music, including Freedom Williams (C+C Music Factory), Tech N9ne, Vanilla Ice, Lil Flip, MIMS, and many more. Now, after years of supporting others, Hawk returns to the spotlight to take on the role he was always destined for: performing artist.As a Gen X pioneer, Hawk’s journey began as the lead vocalist for his band “State of Mine”, where he introduced his unique Funk-inspired sound to the famed Sunset Strip. Despite shifting gears to focus on other industry roles, Hawk’s passion for performing never faded. With over 1,500 shows under his belt, he has honed his craft across every facet of the business – from booking and promotion to management and production. Now, he’s bringing that wealth of experience and passion to his new project, “Cover Me”, a collection of covers and original tracks.“The Promise” is the first release from this eclectic new album, a collaboration with EDM producer Acer Vantes, adding a modern twist to the classic tune. "I wanted to keep the nostalgia alive, but with a fresh sound that today's listeners can vibe with," Hawk says. “There’s something timeless about these songs, and I want to bring that energy back with my own style.” Why not take it back to the 80s, with the success of the I Love the 90s tour over the last several years, there seems to be something about nostalgia.Hawk Rising is a true triple threat: DJ, vocalist, and dancer. Known for his electric performances, he lives by the mantra that music is life, often quoting one of his key influences, George Clinton, “Free your mind and your ass will follow.” On stage, Hawk’s energy is contagious, and it’s where he feels most at home. “The stage is my sanctuary – there’s no place like home,” Hawk says. His upcoming album “Cover Me” will feature not just cover tracks from iconic artists like Robert Palmer, but original beats that embody his genre-defying style.With “The Promise” already turning heads, Hawk Rising is proving that he is a musical force to be reckoned with – fierce, strong, and ready to soar once again.Stay updated by following Hawk Rising on social media:X (Twitter) - @Hawk_RisingFB - @HawkRising312IG - @HawkRising312

