Appellate Judicial Commission announces nominees for Odenwald vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
2 October 2024
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission has submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson its panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, due to the impending November 2024 retirement of Judge Kurt S. Odenwald.
The commission unanimously supports the three nominees. After approximately six hours of public interviews, approximately two hours of deliberations, and nine rounds of balloting, the nominees are Virginia W. Lay, Ellen S. Levy and Joan M. Lockwood.
The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. Should he fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.
The commission is chaired by Chief Justice Mary R. Russell and is composed of Neil Chanter of Springfield, Connie Cierpiot of Lee’s Summit, Timothy M. Drury of St. Louis, Jennifer Hardester of St. Louis, Sally Hargis of Springfield and Kirk R. Presley of Kansas City.
Note: Links to the nominees' applications and photos typically are disabled after the governor announces his appointment.
