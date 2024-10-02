The Design and Development of the Most Advanced Green Hydrogen Atomic Reactors in the World Was Completed in April 2024 at the Coates International, Ltd. Research and Development Facility in New Jersey, USA

Wall Township, NJ , Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coates International, Ltd. has completed all tests on its most Advanced Green Hydrogen Atomic Reactor design. A number of independent tests were carried out on industrial electric power generators (diesel + Green Hydrogen) and (natural gas + Green Hydrogen). The company is now focusing on manufacturing their Green Hydrogen Atomic Reactors here in the United States.

Many firm orders have been received from companies in the USA and abroad. Proposed transactions are in negotiation.

Mr. George J. Coates, President and CEO, comments, “No other company in the world has this technology of our Green Hydrogen Atomic Reactors. The systems are totally safe and the hydrogen is used up as it is produced. It only uses 1% of the energy produced by the industrial electric power generator at approximately 50% fuel savings while producing ultra-low clean emissions. We are now working on the larger industrial (1 MW) (2 MW) units to fill existing firm orders.”

The company is, also, negotiating licensing with a number of companies around the world. Coates International, Ltd. has already been awarded many patents with more in the application process. Companies and governments have invested billions of funds trying to do what we have already done. We do not store hydrogen. Hydrogen is in almost all elements and is highly explosive, so storing hydrogen is a dangerous situation. Hydrogen is colorless, however, the way hydrogen is produced from natural gas H 2 is grey. Blue Hydrogen uses the same process. Green and Blue are less expensive to produce, depending on the process.

We have invested approximately $40,000,000 USD in R & D over many years. Coates International, Ltd. has designed and built the following technologies:

The Coates CSRV Industrial Generator Engines

The Coates Sequential Multi-Fuel Injection System

The Coates Most Advanced Green Hydrogen Atomic Reactor

The Coates Magnetized Charcoal Ambient Air Cleaning System is in the patenting process

The Coates Internal Turbine Windvane is in the patenting process

Hydrogen is approximately 90% of all atoms in the universe. It has the capacity to power industry, fuel heavy vehicles and ships, electric power stations, and more. Hydrogen does not emit harmful emissions, only water vapor, which makes it a clean low-emissions fuel. The approximate size of the hydrogen market globally is estimated to be more than $1,500,000,000,000 USD.

Contact Information:

Coates International, Ltd.

Phone: 732-449-7717

Fax: 732-449-0764

www.coatesengine.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.