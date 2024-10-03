Introducing 'Hit the Prompt' – A Revolutionary Tool to Boost Student Writing Skills

Educators seeking a reliable and effective method to improve their students’ writing abilities

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruby Hardin-Liggins, an esteemed educator with years of practical teaching experience, is proud to announce the release of her latest book, “Hit the Prompt.” This essential guide is specifically created to transform the way students approach writing for state writing assessments, reading response questions, and essays. “Hit the Prompt” offers a systematic approach to writing that is aligned with state writing rubrics and the Common Core State Standards. Although designed for 3rd-5th grade students, Hit the Prompt can be used as a foundational strategy for middle and high school students. The book is designed to empower students to produce coherent and structured essays with efficiency and confidence.The core of “Hit the Prompt” is its innovative 6-step formula that teaches students to recall and focus effectively while writing. This structured method encourages a meticulous breakdown of writing tasks, from understanding prompts to organizing responses that meet specific academic criteria.Ruby Hardin-Liggins has developed this book with the vision of making writing not only accessible but also engaging for students at all levels of proficiency. The techniques presented are proven to motivate and engage students, especially when applied with fidelity.By teaching students how to effectively manage their writing time, structure their essays, and align their writing to standardized requirements, the book ensures that students are not just prepared to meet but exceed the expectations of their writing assessments.Educators seeking a reliable and effective method to improve their students’ writing abilities will find “Hit the Prompt” an indispensable addition to their teaching resources. The book’s practical and tested strategies are sure to transform students’ writing experiences, making them more organized, confident, and successful in their academic pursuits.“Hit the Prompt” is now available for purchase at major online book platforms, including Amazon. Educators and students alike are encouraged to embrace this comprehensive guide to refine their writing skills and achieve excellence in their educational assessments.About the AuthorRuby Hardin-Liggins transitioned from a corporate career to education after earning her Bachelor of Education from Langston University, where she also served as Miss Langston University and spokesperson. Inspired by her mother-in-law, she embraced teaching in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2010, collaborating with experienced teachers to enhance student learning and state assessment results, which improved from 70% to 95% proficiency.Hardin-Liggins combined her corporate skills with her educational strategies to advocate effectively for her students, culminating in a Master’s Degree from Belhaven University and the development of innovative reading and writing strategies. Her educational tools, shared widely with teachers in Shelby and Cobb County School Systems, are designed to simplify teaching and enhance student engagement and success in writing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.