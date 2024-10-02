JAMNOLA® to Close Royal St. Location at End of 2024

Last Chance to see The Bead Goes On! Last Boil on Royal! Your last chance to get a photo in JAMNOLA's Crawfish pot is 12/31! Last chance to take photos with JAMNOLA's golden gator

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JAMNOLA, New Orleans' cultural funhouse that debuted in August 2020, has announced the closure of its original location at 2832 Royal Street by the end of December 2024. Since its opening during the peak of the pandemic, JAMNOLA™ has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the globe, becoming a beloved city gem and top New Orleans' tourist attraction Founders Jonny Liss and Chad Smith are excited to share that a new chapter for JAMNOLAwill unfold on Frenchmen Street, with all new artists and environments coming in early 2025.A full announcement detailing the new JAMNOLAFrenchmen experience and artists involved will be released in early November.JAMNOLAencourages locals and tourists to visit before the exhibits close in December 2024. To ensure as many locals as possible can experience the original exhibits before they’re gone, JAMNOLAis extending its “Locals Thursdays” pricing of 50% off full price tickets for Louisianans on weekdays (Monday, Thursday and Friday).Locals can purchase the discounted "Locals" ticket at JamNola.com and just need to show a valid drivers license or ID during check-in for for the discount to be honored. JAMNOLAis open for tours Thursday-Monday.In a further gesture of community support, JAMNOLAplans to donate 504 tickets to local nonprofits aiding individuals facing financial hardship, allowing them the opportunity to also experience the original JAMNOLA™ before it’s gone.About JAMNOLANew Orleans’ first experiential museum that takes audiences of all ages on a topsy-turvy stroll through the cultural gems that make the city so special. The immersive 17 exhibits are 5,400 square feet of pure NOLA joy, celebrating the iconic art, music, food and theatrics of the city, through the eyes of 30+ local artists. This love letter to New Orleans was co-founded by Bywater residents Jonny Liss and Chad Smith in creative partnership with Cat Todd & Collin Ferguson of Where Y’Art Works. More information and tickets available at JAMNOLA.com.

