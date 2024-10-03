D.C. Traffic Fatalities Increase: Law Firm Urges Awareness and Safe Driving After Child Passenger Safety Month

Tips to prevent common causes of car accidents

Local Law Firm Price Benowitz LLP provides resources and urges extra caution as the days get darker and as Child Passenger Safety Month comes to an end

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A review of car crash data from the District Vision Zero Traffic Fatalities and Injury Crashes database reveals alarming figures in traffic fatalities and injuries. Between January 1 and October 1, 2024, a total of 41 traffic fatalities were reported in DC – 17 pedestrian deaths, 8 driver deaths and 6 passenger deaths. This time period also saw 132 major injuries and 2.8k minor injuries for drivers in the District. These statistics highlight the growing concern for rider safety in the city, particularly in September, a month commemorated as “Child Passenger Safety Month.”For two of the past three years, September has seen a spike in crashes that led to both driver and passenger injuries.• August 2023: 484 crashes with injuries, 326 drivers injured• September 2023: 519 crashes with injuries, 362 drivers injured (+35 crashes and +36 injuries in September compared to August)• August 2021: 559 crashes with injuries and 389 drivers injured• September 2021: 581 crashes with injuries and 406 drivers injured (+22 crashes and +17 injuries in September compared to August)These stark statistical jumps come during a month when students return to school and daylight time becomes shorter, making this portion of the year a make-or-break moment for car accident prevention."From both a legal perspective and a common sense approach, always be aware of your surroundings, whether you are a pedestrian, a passenger, or operating a vehicle,” warns John Yannone, a car accident lawyer at Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers LLP. “We all owe our full attention to each other’s safety on the road and there’s no better time than around back to school to do your part.”To help spread awareness about the importance of safe driving, the law firm has compiled a list of safe driving tips they say contribute to a large amount of preventable car accidents throughout the DC Metro area.Additionally, the firm points out that seeking medical attention is paramount for those injured in an accident.“If you are in a car accident, be sure to seek proper medical treatment right away,” Yannone adds. “Doing so can help identify warning signs of serious injury and create legal documentation of your injuries should you need it as part of your car accident compensation case.”Moreover, for individuals involved in these accidents, it’s essential to understand the legal landscape. Washington D.C. operates under a contributory negligence rule, meaning that if a person is found even 1% responsible for the accident, they may be barred from recovering compensation. This legal framework adds complexity to personal injury claims, particularly for those who may not be fully aware of their rights after an accident.As data continues to reflect alarming trends, particularly among the city’s most vulnerable road users, the need for safe driving action is clearer than ever.These data come from the tables Crashes in DC and crash details from DC’s Open Data Portal as well as internal tracking of traffic fatalities by the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).Sources:###About Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLPPrice Benowitz LLP is a personal injury law firm based in the heart of Washington DC. The firm started in 2004 with just two lawyers, David Benowitz and Seth Price , and since then the two have built up their law firm to include 36 lawyers across the Maryland, Virginia, and DC area. The law firm handles a variety of cases including car accidents, personal injury suits, criminal charges, family disputes,and trusts and estate planning.

