Klamath River dams fully removed ahead of schedule

The removal of the dams, which had blocked the river’s natural flow for over a century, restores nearly 400 miles of vital habitat for salmon and other species that are essential to the river’s ecosystem and the communities that depend on them.

Here’s what tribal leaders had to say:

“Our áama, ancestral companions, can now return to over 400 miles of unleashed spawning grounds, renewing a bond that has nourished our people since time immemorial. The river is cleansing itself, and with time, its waters will grow purer. The scars left by the dams will fade and balance will be restored to the land. This is a reclamation of our cultural heritage, traditional knowledge, and sovereign rights. We are thankful to everyone who made this possible. Yôotva!” – Chairman Russell ‘Buster’ Attebery of the Karuk Tribe

“The tribally led effort to dismantle the dams is an expression of our sacred duty to maintain balance in the world. That is why we fought so hard for so long to tear down the dams and bring the salmon home.” – Yurok Tribal Chairman Joseph L. James

The Klamath River, once the third-largest salmon-producing river on the West Coast, has faced drastic declines in fish populations since the construction of hydroelectric dams began in 1918. The river’s blocked flow reduced water quality, increased temperatures, and made it nearly impossible for salmon and steelhead to complete their life cycles.

This represents a major victory for the Klamath Basin tribes, the States of California and Oregon, and numerous environmental and fishing groups.

Below is how the river has transformed with each dam’s removal: