Be Prepared: Hurricane-Force Winds, Heavy Rains, Lightning and Potential Tornadoes to Impact Georgia

With Gov. Brian Kemp declaring a state of emergency due to Hurricane Helene, Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) personnel are gearing up in preparation for the incoming storm system.

In Atlanta, the State Operations Center was activated to ensure coordination of the response by state, local and federal agencies.

In south Georgia, DNR’s incident command post has started staging teams outfitted with heavy equipment, boats, chainsaws, and ATVs. These teams will respond as needed to clear roads, conduct water rescues, provide security and deliver critical supplies.

DNR will work closely with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and other state and local partners to ensure public safety. Given the potential for the size of the storm – Helene is forecast to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle Thursday as a major hurricane – a statewide response is expected.

DNR PROPERTIES AVAILABLE TO EVACUEES

DNR’s State Parks & Historic Sites Division is preparing to take in displaced people and pets, including horses. State Parks outside of the path of the storm are open and available to displaced citizens. State Parks is housing 15 evacuees. For current information on park availability, including equestrian facilities, visit gastateparks.org/Alerts or call 1-800-864-7275.

DNR PROPERTY CLOSURES

Beginning today, several DNR properties closed in anticipation of the storm. To see a current and full list of closures, visit the following websites:

• Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites: gastateparks.org/Alerts or 1-800-864-7275.

• Wildlife Resources Division: https://georgiawildlife.com/closures.

FOR MORE STORM RESPONSE INFORMATION