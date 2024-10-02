Gilbarco Veeder-Root Unveils Products and Solutions Focused on Technology and Sustainability

Greensboro, NC, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a worldwide leader in fueling and convenience store equipment and technology, has launched a series of products and solutions with a clear focus on unified payment, remote management, and productivity. These moves underline the company’s ongoing pledge to delivering cutting-edge solutions that align with the evolving needs of its global audience:

Gilbarco Veeder-Root Brings Konect to the NACS Audience – The ultimate turnkey EV charging solution, Konect enables seamless integration with existing fueling, payment, and service offerings. Konect is an EV Charging Ecosystem that makes it easy for drivers to stay mobile and effortless for charge point operators (CPOs) to focus on their core operations.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root Debuts the Hub – A cloud-based solution that seamlessly integrates Gilbarco-Veeder Root, Veeder-Root, and Invenco devices into one unified platform. The Hub provides real-time connectivity and open APIs empowering device control and optimization with a simple, consistent customer experience for streamlined c-store management.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root Introduces Door Sensors 2.0 – Retailers can now control the dispenser access code themselves, and can do so remotely, removing the need for a technician to make an inefficient and costly visit to their site.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root Releases PCN5 Board with Cat3 Certification – An enabler to remote dispenser management, this next-generation pump control node allows retailers to do remote software updates and changes through the Hub. PCN5’s increased processing power and expanded input/output capabilities offer endless possibilities through future software development.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root Partners with Invenco by GVR on Order at the Pump - A convenient food-ordering addition that lets customers place an order at the dispenser while they fill their tank.

“Our team is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering exceptional solutions to our customers,” said Dave Coombe, President, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “These initiatives reflect our ongoing mission to meet the evolving needs of our users and continue our leadership in fueling and convenience solutions.”

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is exhibiting in booth C6625 at the 2024 NACS Show in Las Vegas from October 8-10. New this year, Gilbarco Veeder-Root will host an in-booth Speaker Series on Tuesday (10/8) and Wednesday (10/9). Topics include:

Mobility Ecosystem 4.0 hosted by Vontier’s President & CEO, Mark Morelli (Tuesday: 12:30 – 12:50 )



Futureproofing your forecourt - How to Lead with EV (Wednesday: 2:30 – 2:50)



Unlocking the Value of Remote Management (Wednesday: 4:00 – 4:20)



NACS Show attendees can also join a happy hour hosted by equipment financing partner, Patriot Capital Tuesday from 4:30 – 5:30. This will be a great opportunity for guests to make connections and learn about Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s latest innovations.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, tank gauges and fleet management systems.

Lindsay Reinbold Gilbarco Veeder-Root 410-371-1329 lindsay.reinbold@veeder.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.