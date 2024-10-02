Winners of the 8th MIDORI Prize for Biodiversity 2024

Vera Voronova is the exceptional leader of ACBK, Kazakhstan’s national civil society organization dedicated to nature conservation and restoration. Ysabel Agustina Calderón Carlos of Peru, founder and CEO of Sumak Kawsay, effectively leads conservation efforts aimed at halting and reversing pollinator decline while fostering socio-economic development in local communities, especially Indigenous women The MIDORI Prize for Biodiversity is a prestigious biennial international prize organized by the AEON Environmental Foundation and the CBD Secretariat. It is awarded to biodiversity champions in several sectors of activities and from local to global level

The AEON Environmental Foundation and the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) announce winners of the 2024 MIDORI Prize for Biodiversity

Vera Voronova and Ysabel Agustina Calderón Carlos groundbreaking solutions epitomize the commitment we need to fulfill the vision of humanity living in harmony with nature” — Astrid Schomaker, Executive Secretary, Convention of Biological Diversity

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AEON Environmental Foundation and the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) are pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 MIDORI Prize for Biodiversity • Ms. Vera Voronova, Executive Director, Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity ofKazakhstan; and• Ms. Ysabel Agustina Calderón Carlos, Founder and CEO of Sumak Kawsay, an environmentalenterprise, Peru.The MIDORI Prize for Biodiversity is a prestigious biennial international prize organized by the AEON Environmental Foundation and the CBD Secretariat. It is awarded to biodiversity champions in several sectors of activities and from local to global levels.The prize reflects the need for the whole-of-society approach that underpins the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and its 23 targets for achievement by 2030. Today’s announcement brings to 19 the number of individuals from 17 countries who have received the prize. Each winner is awarded a commemorative gift and a plaque, and a monetary prize of USD 100,000 to support their work in safeguarding biodiversity.The founder of the prize, Takuya Okada, Honorary Chairman of AEON Environmental Foundation and Honorary Chairman and Advisor, AEON Co., Ltd., said: “The conservation of biodiversity and the prevention of climate change are considered two of the most important environmental issues of the present day. The Foundation hopes that this prize will contribute to these global environmental issues and to achieving the global goals set forth in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework in December 2022.”Astrid Schomaker, CBD Executive Secretary remarked: “It is crucial to take tangible and innovative actions that demonstrate how the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework through a whole-of-society approach can become a reality. This year’s winners have developed initiatives that can benefit people and nature, at the local and international levels. Congratulations to Vera Voronova and Ysabel Agustina Calderón Carlos whose groundbreaking solutions epitomize the commitment we need to fulfill the vision of humanity living in harmony with nature”.The Prize will be awarded on 29 October 2024, from 18:30 to 19:00 local time, in the Multi-stakeholder Auditorium of the sixteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity in Cali, Colombia. Winners will also be recognized during the high-level segment of the Conference on 30 October 2024, between 15:00 and 18:00 local time.The 2020 MIDORI Prize WinnersVera Voronova (Kazakhstan), Executive Director, Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of KazakhstanVera Voronova is the exceptional leader of ACBK, Kazakhstan’s national civil society organization dedicated to nature conservation and restoration. She collaborates with multiple governments and conservation organizations to restore species, establish protected areas, and improve conservation legislation not only in Kazakhstan but throughout Central Asia. Particular focus is placed on the recovery of endangered mammal populations in the steppe regions, restoration of migration corridors, and protection of the Central Asian Flyway. Her initiatives have directly improved the livelihoods of rural communities, educated the next generation on environmental and conservation issues, and contributed to the conservation of migratory animals that cross national borders. Her approach serves as an exemplary model of engagement at all levels, employing whole- of-government and whole-of-society strategies. The project is expected to have further international impacts.Ysabel Agustina Calderón Carlos (Peru), Founder and CEO of Sumak Kawsay, an environmental enterpriseYsabel Agustina Calderón Carlos effectively leads conservation efforts aimed at halting and reversing pollinator decline while fostering socio-economic development in local communities, especially Indigenous women and youth. Her “Bee Honey Route” project promotes agrotourism, using honey production from native stingless bees and tourism revenue to fund ecosystem restoration, native plant reforestation, research, and conservation. The work yields tangible benefits for biodiversity and ecosystems, supports sustainable livelihoods, and advances gender equality. The environmental enterprise has created an innovative business model that benefits both biodiversity and civil society, supporting economic development and Indigenous rights. Recognized internationally, her initiatives serve as a model for holistic societal approaches.Notes to editorsThe MIDORI Prize for BiodiversityAEON Environmental FoundationConvention on Biological Diversity (CBD)The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.