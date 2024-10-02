Attorney General Jackley Announces Prison Inmate Sentenced for Assault on Prison Employee

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a current South Dakota Penitentiary inmate has been sentenced to an additional two years in prison for assaulting a South Dakota Department of Corrections employee.

Inmate Christopher Angelo Alexander, 34, Tuesday entered a guilty plea in Bon Homme County Circuit Court to one count of Simple Assault Against a Department of Corrections employee. The defendant was then sentenced to the additional two years in prison.

“These attacks against prison staff doing their job will not go unpunished,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Law enforcement and prosecutors will pursue these crimes to the fullest extent of the law.”

The incident occurred on March 23, 2024 at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield.

Alexander’s new sentence will be served consecutive to his current prison sentences of two years for Simple Assault 3rd offense, two years for Possession of Controlled Substance, and five years, with one year suspended, for Burglary in the 3rd degree. All the charges are from Pennington County.

The case was investigated by the Department of Corrections Special Investigation Unit. The Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

-30-