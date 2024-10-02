MyWorks Set to Attend Intuit Connect Event

MyWorks is an official Intuit Connect '24 Silver Sponsor Come say hi to the MyWorks team at Intuit Connect!

The MyWorks team is excited to join industry leaders in accounting at Intuit Connect 2024.

Intuit Connect is the best place to find out about the kinds of opportunities and challenges accountants are facing.” — Peter Leonard, MyWorks Founder

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anticipation is building as MyWorks prepares for their fourth appearance at Intuit Connect (formerly “QuickBooks Connect”) at the ARIA resort in Las Vegas. The team behind the leading ecommerce accounting software is one of the event sponsors. You can find the MyWorks booth at the exhibit hall, from early doors on Monday the 28th to close on Wednesday the 30th of October.Intuit Connect brings together small businesses, accountants, and developers from all over the world. So far, there are already 3000 on the guest list and many more are expected to join. Attendees can choose between a range of expert-led sessions on topics on everything from professional development and marketing to building a tech stack. The entire catalog of sessions is available online now so you can start planning what to see.As leaders in ecommerce accounting, the MyWorks team is excited to network with customers and prospects. “Intuit Connect is the best place to catch up with ecommerce businesses and accounting firms,” said founder, Peter Leonard, “They can tell us about the kinds of opportunities and challenges they’re facing in their own words. There are plenty of opportunities to connect whether that’s over a coffee in the exhibition hall or during a feedback session in the keynote speeches.”While the MyWorks team is keen to learn from experts at the event, their main focus is always on accountants. Intuit Connect helps them keep up with the latest trends affecting their international customer base. MyWorks can use these insights to adapt their ecommerce accounting sync and meet the changing needs of firms.Interested in joining MyWorks at Intuit Connect? Registration is open for anyone who has yet to RSVP for this year’s event. You can sign up for single and group passes from the Intuit Connect website If you’re heading to Intuit Connect, stop by the MyWorks booth to have a chat. The team is offering live demos and free consults for firms looking to automate their ecommerce accounting. There’s also the opportunity to pick up some MyWorks swag — but make sure you arrive early as there’s limited stock and last year it flew off the shelves.Do you have ecommerce clients? Contact the MyWorks team to learn more about how we can automate and simplify accounting.

Automate Ecommerce Accounting with MyWorks—Shopify, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Xero

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.