Idaho Army National Guard Modernization Continues with Fielding of Latest Artillery Platform

The 1-148th Field Artillery Regiment is the latest unit in the Idaho Army National Guard to upgrade its combat capability as modernization efforts across the U.S. Army and Army National Guard take shape. The unit has received 18 new Paladin M109A7 next-generation artillery systems and conducted its first live-fire exercises utilizing the long-range guns earlier this month at the Orchard Combat Training Center in Boise.

The new Bradley Fighting Vehicle chassis-mounted howitzer includes upgrades that increase ammunition capacity, rate of fire and mobility on the battlefield while decreasing some maintenance repair requirements.

“The biggest upgrade has really been the transition away from hydraulically run systems to electronically run systems, which has reduced the amount of operator-level maintenance that my guys have to do,” said Capt. Stephen Pyper, commander of Battery C, 1-148th FAR. “It has also freed up a lot more space within that platform, so we’re able to increase our round capacity by 10 additional rounds. We’re able to provide a much faster response from the time we receive fire missions, to being in the correct positions and elevations to fire those missions.”

Pyper said mounting the Paladins on the Bradley chassis creates commonalities that may also help get them back online more quickly when things break.

“One of the biggest expenses in the brigade is being able to maintain all our equipment at an operational rate that allows us to complete our mission,” he said. “Now we can utilize the same parts on our platform that the maneuver units are using. I’m hoping we’ll see our requests for parts processed faster because many of them are the same parts that are going on those maneuver fighting vehicles.”

Pyper gives credit for the success of the field exercise to his Soldiers’ level of engagement during the training cycle leading up to this first live fire opportunity.

“I was very impressed with how enthusiastic they were and how quickly they learned these new systems, especially the senior noncommissioned officers, whose responsibilities are not focused on being in the vehicles with the crews during operations” said Pyper. “All our senior NCOs were engaged throughout the training cycle. That’s important because I rely on them and their expertise when it’s time to evaluate our crews on the training tables, to be the subject matter experts on these vehicles and to be able to answer questions when our crewmembers are unsure about how to deal with certain situations.”

The integration of the new Paladins follows the Idaho Army National Guard upgrade of its UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter fleet to the UH-60M model, which concluded in 2022.

“Our modernization efforts contribute directly to the joint force’s ability to deter aggression and our ability to fight and win decisively when called upon,” said Brig. Gen. James C. Packwood, commander, Idaho Army National Guard. “The fielding of the Army’s newest equipment to the Idaho Army National Guard demonstrates that we are a relevant force, integral to the national defense strategy.”