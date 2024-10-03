Triple G Ventures Partners with Connectd to Elevate NYC’s Startup Future

Roei Samuel + Gregg Stein

A Powerful Collaboration. A New Era of Opportunity for New York’s Tech Community

We are excited to work with Triple G Ventures to make a real impact in the New York City startup ecosystem” — Roei Samuel, Founder & CEO of Connectd

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triple G Ventures , the renowned business acceleration partner, announces an exciting partnership with Connectd - the leading platform and networking ecosystem for growing and managing relationships between startups, advisors and investors - to bring their unique offering to the startup ecosystem of New York City.This partnership aims to empower startups with enhanced access to investment opportunities, expert mentorship and resources, specialist support, and a range of reporting tools to support stakeholder management and investor relations.As a trusted partner in guiding companies through pivotal growth phases, Triple G Ventures is expanding its reach by aligning with Connectd’s innovative platform to provide New York startups with the tools they need to thrive in today’s competitive market. This collaboration marks a new chapter for the city's entrepreneurial scene, delivering both companies' shared vision of fostering innovation, growth, and sustainable success.“Connectd's startup offering perfectly complements our mission to prepare companies for their big day, whether it's a product launch, market expansion, fundraising, or another major milestone,” said Gregg Stein, Founder & CEO of Triple G Ventures. “Together, we will help startups streamline their processes, optimize operations, and secure the right opportunities, guiding them toward their most profitable futures.”Connectd offers a comprehensive digital solution that connects founders with investors, advisors, and mentors, accelerating business growth by leveraging its vast global network. Through this partnership, Triple G Ventures provides hands-on strategy and execution expertise, ensuring that companies are not only investment-ready but also equipped with the operational agility needed for long-term success.“We are excited to work with Triple G Ventures to make a real impact in the New York City startup ecosystem,” said Roei Samuel, Founder & CEO of Connectd. “Our platform’s mission is to democratize the early-stage space by helping founders to find the right talent and leverage data to streamline and optimize their growth journey. We’re delighted to be working with Triple G Ventures’ strategic leadership, and are confident this partnership will significantly enhance the ability of startups to achieve sustainable, long-term growth.”About Triple G Ventures:At Triple G Ventures, we partner with businesses to accelerate growth by guiding strategy, growing influence, and galvanizing enduring legacies. With expertise in business strategy, transformation, and operations, we help clients reimagine processes and navigate the complexities of digital transformation. By driving operational efficiency and fostering innovation, we empower startups and mid-market companies to unlock their full potential and achieve sustainable, profitable growth. Learn more at www.triplegventures.com About Connectd:Connectd is a leading platform for managing and growing relationships between startups, investors and advisors with a mission to democratize the early-stage ecosystem. Connectd helps startups streamline investor relations and find the right experts to support their growth, leveraging data to help founders navigate challenges, whatever their stage. To learn more, visit www.connectd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.