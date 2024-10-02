Hyde School Boldly Integrates Technology into Its Historically Traditional Curriculum

Hyde School Technology Hyde E-commerce Brian Bickford, CTO Hyde School

BATH, ME, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyde School, renowned for its focus on character-based education, is making bold strides in integrating cutting-edge technology into its curriculum. As part of its commitment to preparing students for a rapidly changing world, Hyde School has embraced a future-focused approach by incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI), E-commerce, and digital innovation into its college-bound curriculum.This initiative is being spearheaded by newly appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Brian Bickford, who joined Hyde School in April 2024. Bickford brings a wealth of expertise in technology and e-commerce business and is also teaching courses on Artificial Intelligence and E-commerce. His role marks a significant milestone in Hyde’s journey toward fusing its traditional educational methods with modern technological tools.“We are excited to welcome Brian Bickford to our leadership team,” said Laura Gauld, President and Head of School at Hyde. “At Hyde, we have always focused on building strong character and preparing our students for the world beyond our doors. By incorporating AI and E-commerce into our curriculum, we are ensuring that our students are equipped not just with academic knowledge, but also with the skills and confidence they need to thrive in the digital age. Our board of governors fully supports this transition, and we see technology as a powerful complement to our core values of leadership, family, and character.”Adding to the momentum, Tony Rea, Hyde class of 1969 and an AI executive at Dell Technologies, has committed to giving back to his alma mater by providing hands-on workshops throughout the school year. His workshops will allow students to engage with the latest advancements in AI and learn from a leader at the forefront of technological innovation.“As an alumnus, I’m thrilled to see how Hyde School is evolving while staying true to its values,” said Rea. “Technology is no longer an option; it’s a necessity. I’m excited to help today’s Hyde students develop the skills they’ll need to succeed in a world increasingly shaped by AI and digital transformation.”Hyde School’s introduction of technology into its curriculum signifies an important shift as the school seeks to balance its time-honored traditions with the realities of the 21st century. This innovative step will position Hyde students for success in a competitive college landscape and beyond.About Hyde School:Hyde School, located in Bath, Maine, is a leading college-preparatory boarding and day school dedicated to developing students’ character, entrepreneurship , leadership, and unique potential. Hyde School empowers students to achieve personal excellence through a challenging curriculum, supportive community, and focus on self-discovery.

