Minister Blade Nzimande opens 2024 National Science Week

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, has urged South Africans to participate in National Science Week (NSW) activities, following the official opening of the annual science engagement initiative in Bloemfontein on Saturday, 28 September.

This year's theme, "Living in a high-tech world: Should we be concerned?" aims to inspire young people and involve the public in understanding the importance of science in addressing societal concerns.

A flagship initiative of the Department of Science and Innovation, NSW is a platform for schools, universities, research institutions and community organisations to participate in a range of interactive events, exhibitions and seminars countrywide.

Almost 1 500 learners attended the launch event at the Central University of Technology, which included a science, technology and innovation (STI) exhibition. Senior government officials, top scientists, innovators, educators and community leaders were also in attendance.

In his opening address at the launch, Prof. Nzimande, said that we need to foster a culture of using STI in the country to drive economic growth and respond to issues such as sustainable development and social inequality.

The Minister said this year's theme responded to the highly technology-driven world in which we find ourselves. Through this theme, he said, "we seek to encourage a culture of critical conversations among ordinary people and especially our youth about the value of science to society."

According to Prof. Nzimande, the country has made commendable progress since 1994 in increasing the numbers of black and women scientists. "There is, of course, still more work that needs to be done in this regard, but we cannot deny the progress that has been made over the past 30 years."

The Minister reminded the learners in the audience that they have more opportunities today than their grandparents, who grew up during the dark days of apartheid when black people were told they didn't need mathematics and science.

"My message to all the learners here today is that you were born into a democratic order, for which your grandparents fought. Unlike your grandparents, you have available to you many opportunities to develop yourselves."

The Minister urged the young people to make use of the opportunities that are available to them.

"Most importantly, we expect you to take up the various careers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and innovation (STEMI) so that we are able to produce the critical skills we need to deal with such things as poverty, inequality, pandemics and the impact of climate change."

The Minister also highlighted the stellar achievement of Munei Netsharotha, a Grade 10 learner from Tshivhase Secondary School in Limpopo who constructed a hydrogen-fuelled vehicle.

The Minister said Netsharotha's invention is well aligned with the hydrogen economy, which is one of the Department's priorities.

Other brilliant innovators included Hlompho Malehodi, a mechatronics apprentice who spoke about her career. Ms Malehodi studied electrical engineering at a technical vocational education and training college. She recently won a gold medal in the south African leg of the WorldSkills competition and then went on to become the first black woman in mechatronics to represent South Africa in the international WorldSkills competition in Lyon, France.

"The competition was intense. We competed against 89 countries that have among the world's best technologies and resources. Despite being short by 30 points to qualify for a medallion of excellence, we worked hard," she said.

Ms Malehodi said she went from having zero knowledge of mechatronics to acquiring the requisite skills that enabled her to compete in an international competition. She said, "I had to put in more effort and demonstrate a high level of dedication to make it."

The NSW exhibition showcased live demonstrations of cutting-edge scientific discoveries such as robotics, renewable energy solutions and health technologies. Other exhibits included interactive science displays and educational outreach activities designed to encourage students and learners to pursue employment opportunities in the STEMI fields.

During the week-long NSW event, stakeholders and partner organisations will host lectures, science discussions, career exhibitions and interactive online sessions across the country.

The public is encouraged to participate in the activities in their communities and to follow the event on social media using the hashtag #NSW2024 for live updates and information.

Issued by the Department of Science and Innovation.

For more information, please contact Mr Pontsho Mantlhakga at 066 185 1501 or Pontsho.Mantlhakga@dst.gov.za.