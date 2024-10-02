Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi on SA Bureau of Standards relevance in supporting industrialisation

SA Bureau of Standards relevant in supporting industrialisation – Deputy Minister Godlimpi

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Zuko Godlimpi says the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) is relevant in delivering timely technical solutions in the form of national standards to support industrialisation objectives of the country, as well as protecting the health and safety of its citizens and the environment. Godlimpi was addressing stakeholders in Pretoria today.

According to Godlimpi, this is achieved through rigorous engagements with a multitude of stakeholders as part of its processes of developing national standards and actively contributing towards the development of regional and International standards.

“As policy makers with a defined scope of regulatory responsibilities, the government expects the SABS as the national standards body of South Africa to develop good practice technical solutions, frameworks and guidelines that support government initiatives. These include industrial growth, efficiently taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area, investment facilitation and growth, spatial equity, transformation, greening the economy, and building a capable state,” said Godlimpi.

He added that government advocates that national standards published by the SABS aligned to International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) deliverables should be utilised by policy makers and regulators in achieving policy and regulatory outcomes.

“National standards have been referenced in various regulations which includes the national building regulations, and the electrical wiring code, amongst others. These references to national standards as adopted from ISO publications ensure an efficient process of governance and quality assurance which eliminates the duplications of regulatory measures for the country,” he said.

Godlimpi declared their committed in rallying behind the SABS’s leadership’s commitments at ISO at both the governance and technical level as they continue to build on their expert resources to participate and influence the development of International Standards.

“Furthermore, we are very proud of the appointment of the SABS as the ISO Council member for the term of 2025 to 2027, and we are confident that our representative, Dr Sadhvir Bissoon, with his experience and knowledge of standardisation, will play an important role in shaping a sustainable future for ISO and its members,” he said.

