Ministry of Justice takes note of media reports of criminal charges against Minister Simelane

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development has taken note of today’s media reports that ActionSA has laid criminal charges against Minister Thembi Simelane. The Ministry believes that the laying of criminal charges is the appropriate route to be taken whenever there are suspicions of unlawful conduct. An investigation into the matter will allow the matter to finally reach its logical conclusion.

In view of the fact that the matter is now subject to a police investigation, the Minister will not be responding to media enquires until the matter has been concluded.

Enquiries:

Mr. Tsekiso Machike

Spokesperson: Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development

078 237 3900