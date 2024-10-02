Western Cape Education honours learners with special awards at Eskom Expo International Science Fair

Western Cape learners honoured with special awards at Eskom Expo International Science Fair

Two Western Cape learners were the recipients of special awards at this year’s Eskom Expo International Science Fair.

The fair was held at the Convention Centre at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park from 23 to 27 September 2024 and brought together the brightest young scientists from across South Africa and various countries around the world.

Salusiwe Mxayiya, a Grade 11 learner at Luhlaza High School, was presented the best development project award for investigating the population dynamics and infection rates of Hector’s lantern fish (Lampanyctodes hectoris) – a common species found along the West Coast of South Africa.

Mxayiya collected 500 samples from across various locations in the Southern Benguela area. Her notable study highlights the negative ecological and economic impacts of the parasite, emphasising the need for the Department of Forestry and Fisheries to consider reducing allowable catches to prevent further depletion of the lantern fish population.

Lukusa Tshizubu, a Grade 12 learner at Parow High School, won the award for the best energy project.

The judges were impressed with his project titled, ‘GreenHauler - Construction Debris Management Truck’. The goal of his project was to build the 'GreenHauler' truck, designed to use renewable energy and innovative on-site debris processing for efficient construction debris management. This project expertly advances sustainable practices in the industry, highlighting the importance of investing in green technologies and paving the way for further innovations in environmentally friendly construction solutions.

The Provincial Minister of Education, David Maynier, said, “Congratulations to our two Western Cape learners who have represented us so well on an international stage. It is exciting to see the innovative ideas of our learners in this field, and I look forward to seeing our achievers continue their journeys of curiosity and exploration in the sciences. I hope that their success will inspire other learners to follow this same path!”

For the complete list of 2024 Eskom Expo ISF winners, visit www.exposcience.co.za.

For more information on the winners and their project please contact Millicent Merton – 082 3241284 or Millicent.merton@westerncape.gov.za.