Western Cape Government launches of Mobility Month

Extortion highlighted as the Western Cape launch of Mobility Month

On 01 October 2024, the Western Cape Government (WCG) launched Mobility Month 2024 at the Bellville Transport Interchange. Mobility month started on a serious note when representatives of the WCG, South African Police Services (SAPS), and the City of Cape Town discussed extortion within the public transport sector.

The Western Cape Ministers of Mobility, and Police Oversight and Community Safety, Isaac Sileku and Anroux Marais, and Major General Vincent Beaton, SAPS Cape Town District Commissioner, went on a walk-about to the various transport hubs at the interchange. They interacted with commuters and drivers, handed out flyers with information about the nature of extortion in the public transport network, and encouraged residents to call and report extortion to the dedicated SAPS toll free number on 0800 31 44 44.

“Extortion is a crime gaining in prominence nationally, and unfortunately the Western Cape has not been spared the scourge. The WCG is working with the SAPS, LEAP officers, municipalities, and other stakeholders to act very firmly against extortionists. We have been encouraged by the progress we have seen but there is still a long road ahead of us” said Minister Marais.

The group also visited taxi ranks and bus stops and spoke to commuters about the importance of the various public transport modes. Minister Sileku and officials concluded the visit with a train ride to Cape Town.

Minister Sileku said, “The development of an integrated public transport network will make transport affordable to all people.We understand that most people in marginalised areas depend entirely on existing transport modes to get to work, schools, places of worship and recreation. One of my key priorities is to facilitate the development of a transportation network which is cheaper, faster, and safer.”

“We decided to come to Bellville as three modes of transport - rail, minibus taxis, and buses - are all operating from here. This hub of transport is vital to the movement of people and goods across the City. An integrated and reliable transport network is a catalyst for economic growth and job creation" concluded Minister Sileku.

