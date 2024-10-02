Minister Barbara Creecy leads an oversight visit to port of Ngqura as part of OTM Campaign

Minister Creecy leads an oversight visit to the port of Ngqura as part of OTM Campaign

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy will on Thursday, 03 October 2024 visit the Port of Ngqura in Gqeberha as part of oversight activities planned by the National Department of Transport together with its state-owned entities (SOEs) to mark the Transport Month campaign, which takes place annually in October.

During the visit, the Minister will receive an update from Transnet management on its plans to improve operational efficiencies at the port.

Members of the media are cordially invited to the Minister’s visit as follows:

Date: Thursday, 3 October 2024

Time: 09H00

Venue: Port of Ngqura, Eastern Cape

N.B Please wear closed shoes for the site tour and bring a form of identification (e.g. South African ID, passport or Driver’s Licence).

Members of the media attending the event are requested to confirm their attendance by 16H00 on 02 October 2024 with Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 or masalei@dot.gov.za or Nduduzo Ndlovu on 076 478 2375 or ayanda.shezi@transnet.net.

Media Contact:

Mr Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

066 476 9015